Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who made her debut as a director in 2016 with Nil Battey Sannata, is all set to collaborate with Television queen and producer Ekta Kapoor for two upcoming films. The films will be co-produced by Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures.

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who recently impressed us by giving us a spectacular film like Bareilly Ki Barfi, is all set to collaborate with Television queen and producer Ekta Kapoor for two upcoming films. The films will be co-produced by Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures. One of the movies will be directed by Tiwari According to latest media reports, the two will produce a coming-of-age comedy of a married couple and a lighthearted comedy and other would be a light-hearted love story.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to announce the news of their collaboration and wrote, “Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari collaborate for two films… The first film is a coming of age, romantic-comedy directed by Ashwiny… Will be followed by a light-hearted love story, which will be directed by a debutante who both Ashwini and Ekta will mentor.” Filmmaker Ashwiny as well as Ekta also took to their respective Twitter handles to share their joy about collaborating with each other. “Magic happens when creative women come together. Excited to collaborate with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. We are producing two films together, one of which will be directed by @Ashwinyiyer!” wrote Ekta as she shared an adorable picture with Ashwiny.

Ekta Kapoor and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari collaborate for two films… First film is a coming of age, romantic-comedy directed by Ashwiny… Will be followed by a light-hearted love story, which will be directed by a debutante who both Ashwini and Ekta will mentor. pic.twitter.com/QbNlj7fdPz — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 12, 2018

Tiwari made her debut as a director in 2016 with Nil Battey Sannata starring Swara Bhasker. The film was well-acclaimed critically and even her second directorial Bareilly Ki Barfi, which starred Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khuranna and Rajkummar Rao was a blockbuster and was loved by both critics and audience.