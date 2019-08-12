Ekta Kapoor on Ayushmann Khurrana in and as Dream Girl: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dream Girl is one of the most awaited films of the year. The trailer of the film is garnering a positive reaction on social media. Dream Girl is slated for a release on September 13, 2019.

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film Dream Girl is finally out and it seems like Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all set to hit the ball out of the park once again with this quirky comedy film. Continuing his stint of picking up unique and fun characters, the actor will be seen playing a woman on the silver screens for the first time in Dream Girl and it is no less than a fun ride.

While his character plays women characters from Hindu mythologies like Sita, Draupadi and Radha, his life takes a rather awkward yet funny turn when he is employed at a female friendship call centre. He manages to charm men as well as women by talking to them as Pooja and what follows is simply a mad ride.

During the media interaction at Dream Girl trailer launch, Film producer Ekta Kapoor opened up about signing Ayushmann for the role and said that the actor is not her dream girl. They wanted an actor who could do complete justice to the script. She and Ruchika were convinced that Ayushmann bets on scripts so that has to be strong. She concluded by saying that playing a woman on-screen takes a very talented man.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl also stars Nushrat Bharucha, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Annu Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma among many others. Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 13, 2019.

