Television director and producer Ekta Kapoor is undoubtedly the undisputed queen of Bollywood. Not only a mentor, but Ekta Kapoor is truly an inspiration to many women who want to be independent and live on their own term. With gaining so much of success over the years, Ekta has proved that not only men but even women can rule the entertainment industry may it be television or Bollywood. Many actors over the years have not only thanked Ekta for making them who they are but have also said that Ekta brings out the real talent in you and helps you grow professionally. One of such television actors is Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Divyanka Tripathi, who in a recent interview was all, praises for Ekta Kapoor.

Talking about her journey and working experience with Ekta Kapoor, Divyanka Tripathi said that it is a lot of fun working with a female boss and especially Ekta is amazing as a boss who guides you in the right direction.

Divyanka also said that Ekta gives them correct advise and suggestions and is also an extremely creative woman. Divyanka also revealed that Ekta pampers her team a lot and she truly deserves all the respect and love she has earned over all these years. Divyanka is one of the most popular and bankable actresses of Indian television.

Her famous show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein has been topping the TRP charts for the last 5 years and the show recently had hit the 1500 episode mark.

The entire team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein along with Ekta Kapoor celebrated the successful run of the show and the photos and videos from their vacation were all over the Internet. Talking about gender equality in the entertainment industry and at the time when women are doing exceptionally well both on and behind the camera, Divyanka said that another reason she respects Ekta is that she has made in big in the entertainment industry on her own.

