Iconic drama Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 producer Ekta Kapoor was noted talking about her best friend Mouni Roy, who is all set to hit the theatres on her Bollywood debut Gold starring Akshay Kumar. Kapoor in an interview with Indian Express was noted saying that she believes that life gives us end number of chances that no one can take away from us. Happy with the fact that whenever someone takes Mouni Roy’s name, her name is taken too, she producer praised Roy’s work on screen. Calling her fantastic, Kapoor said that she is such a good girl and is proud of her work. She further added by saying that she hasn’t worked with such an adorable person ever.

Kapoor wishes the girl with a heart of gold who shines like gold on screen. Filmmaker misses Roy on the sets of Naagin but will soon share the screen with Mouni Roy for a web series. Naagin actor will essay the role of Mehrunissa in Ekta’s upcoming web series.

Mouni Roy is all set to hit the theatres this Independence day with her first Bollywood movie Gold starring Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapoor, Vineet Kumar Singh, Amit Sadh, and Sunny Kaushal. Made under the banners of Excel Entertainment, Gold is bankrolled by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The historical sports drama is based on the iconic win of Indian Hockey team back in 1948 as a free nation.

Not just Gold, Mouni Roy has also bagged a role in star-studded Brahmastra. Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra starring Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Akkineni Nagarjuna will hit the theatres on August 15, next year.

