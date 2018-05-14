Indian TV soap queen Ekta Kapoor slammed Swedish YouTuber PewDiePi who trolled the dramatized scenes of Ekta Kapoor's old Indian TV soap Kasamh Se and took potshots at the editing of the shows in his latest video and commented on its poor quality.

A controversy irked on Twitter when a popular YouTuber, PewDiePie, mocked Indian television soap queen Ekta Kapoor’s old Indian TV soap Kasamh Se and took potshots at the editing of the shows in his latest video and commented on its poor quality. Soon, a war of words took place on Twitter and Ekta gave a befitting reply to the Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie. The YouTuber, whose real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, trolled the dramatized scenes of the shows with an exaggerated background score.

It all did not go down well with the producer and Ekta took to Twitter and wrote, “Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;).

Bhai tu kaun hai! Luks like d firang junior artists we hire from colaba when we Create Paris in arey:) he will find his dopplegangers in kasam se only;) https://t.co/miESFOiFrO — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 11, 2018

Ekta called the guy, a firang junior artist, and this apparently did not go down well with the Twitterati, who called it a racial slur and asked her to apologise to the blogger; but Ekta refused to do that. She deleted the tweet and explained her stance in a series of tweet.

Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived 🙂 this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening 🙂 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance n — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

And irreverence that he adopted to pan everything in India’s popular culture ! So all those getting highly protective about his power n millions ( some even claimed wat I was ‘ worth’) remember his video which we pass as sarcastic n ‘ humourous’ was titled ‘ india u lose’ — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

P.s I seriously dint know who he is ;):):) like he doesn’t know any tv personality or rajnikant! Heehaw !!!! Much love haters I’m back to making videos n fodder for this youtubers next feed — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 14, 2018

After some Twitter users accused Ekta of racism, she responded with a series of tweets a few days later. “Just opened my Twitter n realised I finally arrived 🙂 this hate welcome has put me in August company :)/):)! Just one thing if anyone is waiting for me to apologise to peudy something it’s NOT happening :)” she wrote.

“Just one thing anyone who suggests racial slur to my tweet( yes I read some tweets) shud open this youtubers( yes now I know who he is) video n see how he has trashed everything from Indian soaps to Indian superstars ( rajnikants robot) n jibbed back with d same ignorance,” she continued. She finished by saying she really didn’t know who he was.

