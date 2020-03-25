This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus has not just affected the health of people, day by day the risk of transmission of the virus is also enhancing. To bring the situation under control, PM Modi announced a complete lockdown of 21 days in the entire country. Now, the challenge for the government is to make people stay at home and practice social distancing. Not just people and their health, but many businesses and industries are also affected due to coronavirus outbreak.

Apart from all this, the shootings of the daily soaps, films, web series have also been stopped. Now, to hit the craze factor of the audience and keep them entertained sitting at homes, TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor is up with a new idea of keeping the audience glued up to the screens. Now, as a replacement for the top daily soaps like Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya on Zee Tv, Ekta Kapoor has decided to match up to their level with her ALT Balaji series.

Yes, you guessed it right, Ekta Kapoor shared the good news with her fans some hours back on Instagram by sharing small snippets of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s love drama Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, which will be taking the time slot of Kumkum Bhagya and Kundali Bhagya from 9 pm to 10 pm today.

Take a look at Ekta Kapoor’s post—

Not just this, Ekta Kapoor’s another drama series Kehne Ko Hum Safar Hain featuring Ronit Roy, Mona Singh, and Gurdeep Kohli will also be telecasted on Zee Tv from 10:30 pm today with Baarish as well. No doubt, Ekta Kapoor has come up with a great solution to kill time for people at home with this amazing web series. So keep safe and enjoy your time at home.

