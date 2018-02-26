Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to shut down all the trolls that were suggesting surgery as the reason behind Sridevi's untimely demise. The Chandni of Bollywood Sridevi Kapoor suffered a cardiac arrest when she was in Dubai for Mohit Marwah's wedding. Earlier, her brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had revealed that the actress had no history of a heart attack.

Bollywood industry lost its Chandni forever as legendary actress Sridevi left for the heavenly abode after suffering a cardiac arrest in Dubai. Millions of fans all around the world as well as the showbiz has been pouring their condolences all over the social media while appreciating the work of art that Sridevi left behind for all of us. However, much to everybody’s shock, there were also some of those who hopped on the rumour mongering bandwagon and suggested surgery as the main cause behind Sridevi’s untimely demise.

Filmmaker Ekta Kapoor took to her Twitter handle to shut down all such trolls and tweeted, “Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!!” Earlier, Ekta had also offered her heartfelt condolences and tweeted, “The strongest women have the weakest hearts sometimes…#RIPSrideviji.” In an interview with Khaleej Times, Sridevi’s brother-in-law Sanjay Kapoor had revealed, “We are completely shocked. She had no history of a heart attack.”

Evil ones pls realise one percent ( as fwded as my doc told me) of the population can have an cardiac arrest without any heart condition or any kind of surgery ! It’s destiny not how evil rumour mongers portray!!! — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) February 25, 2018

The Hawa Hawai actress was in Dubai with Boney Kapoor and her daughter Khushi Kapoor for Mohit Marwah’s wedding after which she decided to stay back for a little longer. According to latest reports, Boney Kapoor had flown back from Mumbai to surprise his wife with a dinner date. After having a brief conversation, Sridevi went to the washroom to get ready where she suffered a cardiac arrest and was found motionless in the bathtub. The Padma Shri recipient won hearts with some of her iconic performances in films like ‘Chandni’, ‘Sadma’, ‘English Vinglish’, ‘Mr India’ and ‘Chalbaaz’.

