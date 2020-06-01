Ekta Kapoor shared a thank you message on her Twitter to the Chief Minister of the Maharashtra Uddhav Thakeray for allowing to resume the shooting in the lockdown 5.0 as the industry is facing huge loss because of the pandemic.

Ekta Kapoor shared a thank you message on her Twitter to the Chief Minister of the Maharashtra Uddhav Thakeray for allowing to resume the shooting in the lockdown 5.0 as the industry is facing huge loss because of the pandemic. Earlier many producers and directors have asked the government to allow the shooting of some OTT shows, television and some songs that are pending. The shows that are actually in the middle and would face a huge loss if not shot on time got permission for the shooting. But there were no guidelines issues yet.

It will be a 16-page guideline that has to be followed by the producer and have to make sure about the sanitization and the testing of all the cast and crew working there. It would be important to have a covid-19 negative certificate to work in the places so that one will face the pandemic crisis, and the makers would have to take all the precautions.

Would like to express my sincerest gratitude to the honourable @CMOMaharashtra UddhavJi, for considering our requests to begin work in a phased out manner by easing restrictions on films and television shooting. (1/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

Special thanks to Adesh Bandekar

& Nitin Vaidya for their relentless efforts to help the industry return to work,with new guidelines that still keep an individuals health above all else. ❤️🙏🏻 (2/2) — Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) May 31, 2020

Guidelines issued by the government would be mandatory to follow by the makers otherwise it would be a punishable offense. Undoubtedly, the Entertainment sector is big reason for the survival of people and also had given employment to a huge number of poor people. To which Ekta Kapoor urged the Maharashtra government to give them the permission of shooting. After getting the permission, Ekta wrote on Twitter that she is grateful to the Maharashtra government and the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thakeray.

