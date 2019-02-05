Veere Di Wedding producer Ekta Kapoor is the newest mommy in town as she welcomed her baby boy Ravie Kapoor this January 27. As per reports, it is being said that Ekta Kapoor will host a grand Namkaran party for her child Ravie on February 11, 2019, at her Mumbai residence and it is expected that many big names will be seen attending the event!

Producer and director Ekta Kapoor is the newest mommy in town as she welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor on January 27, 2019, via surrogacy. The Veere di Wedding director took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of her baby’s arrival! She thanked her doctors for making it successful for her. She has named her son Ravie Kapoor after her dad Jeetendra Kapoor. As per reports, it is being said that Ekta Kapoor will host a grand Namkaran party for her child Ravie on February 11, 2019, at her Mumbai residence and it is expected that many big names will be seen attending the event!

Taking to her official Instagram handle Ekta shared that by gods will she has seen many successes in life but nothing can beat the feeling of being a mom and seeing this beautiful soul in my life. I cannot even begin to express how happy I am with the birth of Ravie. I am proud to be a parent it is an emotional moment for me and my family and I can’t wait to begin this new journey of being a mother. Take a look at her emotional post here:

Recently Ekta Kapoor took to her official Instagram handle to give us a sneak peek of her baby boy. In the photo, Laksshya (Son of Tushar Kapoor) is keeping a watch on Ravie like an ideal elder brother. Take a look at the adorable picture here!!

Well, we are pretty sure just like us you are also waiting to see the pictures from the star-studded affair.

