Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal the first look of none other than Karishma Tanna who will be playing the role of Naagin in the upcoming season. Ekta Kapoor wrote, Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming soon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull. The stunning lady who was last seen in Bigg Boss will now share the screen with Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani.

Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural television show Naagin is back with its third installment to surprise their fans with new faces. With Mouni Roy’s exit from the show, there were reports that Surbhi Jyoti and Anita Hassanandani will be playing the role of Naagins in the show but as this is the third season, there will be 3 Naagins and Ekta Kapoor has finally unveiled the first look of the 3rd Naagin. Yes, its none other than our Bigg Boss beauty, Karishma Tanna.

Jeetendra Kapoor’s daughter, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram to reveal the first look of none other than Karishma Tanna who will be playing the role of Naagin in the upcoming season. Ekta Kapoor wrote, “Here comes the first NAAGIN ! @karishmaktanna welcome to NAAGIN 3! Coming soon on @colorstv @rajcheerfull.” The teaser of the show was released on a while ago with just an eye opening in the promo. It is said that Pearl V Puri who was last seen in Nagarjuna-Ek Yodhha will be playing the male protagonist.

The makers of Naagin 3 took to Instagram to share the latest promo. The official handle of Colors TV shared the promo with the caption, “Gear up for another exciting season of the biggest blockbuster, #Naagin3! Coming soon only on Colors.” The first season featured Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, and Sudha Chandran and ended on June 5, 2016. Naagin then required a sequel due to the high popularity. The sequel titled Naagin 2 was premiered on October 8, 2016, which featured Mouni Roy, Kinshuk Mahajan, Karanvir Bohra, Sudha Chandran, Adaa Khan, and Aashka Goradia.

