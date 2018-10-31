Director and producer Ekta Kapoor is the undoubtedly the crowned queen of Indian television. Having so many hit telly soaps under the name, she is continuing to embark her territory. One of the best shows that she gave the audience is Naagin. Now, taking forward the league of this hit show, Ekta Kapoor is planning for the fourth season and is in a mood to cast a fresh face.

Ekta Kapoor is the undoubtedly the crowned queen of Indian television. Having so many hit telly soaps under the name, she is continuing to embark her territory. One of the best shows that she gave the audience is Naagin. The supernatural series proved to be a huge success and hit the TRP charts hard. With this huge popularity, the show managed to top the list of most successful shows. There have been 3 seasons of this show until now and all of them came on to be the hit factory fro Ekta Kapoor. Mouni Roy, the fashionista and glam-girl of Indian television got massive recognition from Naagin and she is still basking praises for it.

Now, taking forward the league of this hit show, Ekta Kapoor is planning for the fourth season. The third season of it featured Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, Rajat Tokas and Anita Hassnandani in the lead roles. It might come as a surprise to you but the mastermind of Indian daily soaps, Ekta Kapoor is in no mood of starring Surbhi Jyoti again for the fourth season of it and would go for a new face.

A little incident on Instagram can play you the proof! Eisha Chopra, who is quite popular for her work in shows like P.O.W. – Bandi Yuddh Ke and Neerja took to her official Instagram account to post a beautiful photo of her and in her caption, she jokingly made an announcement too.

Eisha Chopra wrote that she has decided to leave it all behind and pursue a career in daily soaps. Everyone told her that she was wrong for it but now she has decided that it is time for her to prove them wrong and be the #bahu she always knew she was meant to be. Concluding this, she asked her fans to bless her for the same.

On this, Ekta Kapoor commented in a fun way asking her if she was interested in playing the lead role for Naagin 4. What if this all goes real? Well, for now, the fans are loving Surbhi Jyoti for her performance and the huge TRP is a valid proof of that. However, We can never guess what’s going in the mind of soap opera queen Ekta Kapoor.

