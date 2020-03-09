Ekta Kapoor is the powerhouse of energy and full of life. She couldn't control her happiness as she went on the screening of her upcoming digital project and went dancing in front of the camera. Watch her adorable video here:

Ekta Kapoor has been enjoying her name and fame ever since she has stepped into the television industry and is even now working hard to maintain the face of the industry. Ekta Kapoor is not only an independent woman but is a single mother to her one-year-old toddler Ravie.

The producer is all happy in her personal as well as professional life and the same is evident from a viral video shared when she went all smiles during the promotion of her upcoming web series Mentalhood.

Just when Ekta was entering the theatre, the lady started making funny faces and dancing in front of the camera. As evident in the video, Ekta seems quite happy and excited to watch the web-series developed by her.

Have a look at the fun side of Ekta Kapoor:

Talking about her decision of being a single parent, she said that she decided to store her eggs since she was 36. The actor also expressed that she has no plan to get married till now. She quoted that she might or might not get married in the future.

Ekta Kapoor’s latest Web Series marks the digital debut of Bollywood actress Karishma Kapoor. Kapoor was last seen in a special appearance in Shahrukh Khan star Zero. Mentalhood is the story of different kinds of multi-tasking nature of mothers who try their best to raise their children.

Watch the trailer of AltBalaji web-series Mentalhood:

It will be a quite refreshing start to see Karishma Kapoor hitting back on screen as a modern mom. Other than Karishma Kapoor, the web-series stars Dino Morea, Shruti Seth, Sanjay Suri, Sandhya Mridul, Shilpa Shukla, and Tillotama Shome.

