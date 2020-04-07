Ekta Kaul while interacting with a media portal revealed Sumeet Vyas's first reaction after knowing about her pregnancy. Read the details here—

This won’t be wrong to say that there are some couples who flaunt their love while few are silent couples who love each other but don’t express so often. One of this kind is Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas, who tied the knot with each other in 2018. Recently, the couple has set the Internet on fire by sharing that both of them are expecting their first child with an adorable photo. Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Ekta Kaul revealed the first reaction of Sumeet after knowing about her pregnancy.

Ekta said that she tested herself at 4 am in the morning so she had to wait for Sumeet to get up at 6. She said that Sumeet was in slumber when she called him and after telling him he said her to wait for 10 minutes as he couldn’t register the news. After 10 minutes he called and they had a proper discussion.

Talking about her work life, she added that even after her baby, she will want to work until she is sure that her baby is not going to miss her after she is gone. She added that she will take a small break and then will continue with work as she doesn’t want to miss initial moments with her child.

Ekta Kaul also revealed that in the starting four to five months she was with her family in Jammu as Sumeet was busy with his shoots in Mumbai. She said that though it was difficult handling so many changes in your body alone, she wanted to be with her family at that time. So, no one came to known about her pregnancy.

