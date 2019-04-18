Elections 2019: Film stars like Rajinikanth and Thala Ajith were surprisingly among the first people to come up for voting, early in the morning. Inspiring others for the same, Thalaiva urged fans to go and cast their votes and use their rights. Not just them, other actors including Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti were also captured casting their votes.

Elections 2019: Tamil Nadu is all set to choose their leader and cast votes in the party’s favor. People of the state have already started casting their votes and fulfill their responsibilities as a good citizen. Well, not just the common people, even the Tollywood celebrities are out there, casting their votes. Standing in queues, the stars completed their responsibility of voting and selecting the right leader for the country and state.

Film stars like Rajinikanth and Thala Ajith were surprisingly among the first people to come up for voting, early in the morning. Inspiring others for the same, Thalaiva urged fans to go and cast their votes and use their rights. Not just them, other actors including Kamal Haasan and daughter Shruti were also captured casting their votes. Both of them were seen waiting in the line to cast their votes.

If a film star has a social responsibility of inspiring fans, this is the type of move which can bring on the good changes. The stars came in and did the needful. Even if they did not interact with media much, they made people realize that it is their moral responsibility to cast votes and also their right which they should use to choose the right leader for the country. Setting the right examples for the fans, the stars impressed everyone! Take a glimpse of some of them!

Kamal Haasan too made a good move when he told media that he would only interact after he is done with casting his vote properly. Because of some issues, the voting procedure in Kamal Haasan’s area got delayed a little but the actor did not lose patience and very calmly waited for his turn. Even, popular musician A. R Rahman posted a photo of his on his official Twitter account showing fans that he is done with voting and urged others to do the same.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are actors who later on went into the world of politics and became politicians. Although, none of the two would be contesting elections this time but neither would they leave the chance of electing the leader of their choice. However, Kamal Haasan’s party Makkal Needhi Maiam will be standing upright contesting for all 38 seats.

