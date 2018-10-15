Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is back with a bang on Instagram with her mesmerizing photos. Today, she shared a photo donning a black satin slip with sun-kissed hair and she looked ravishing. Mouni has been a sensation for a long time and has garnered a lot of fans with her killer looks and talented acting.

Mouni is an active social media user who keeps on adding more and more beautiful photos that leave her fans in awe.

Bollywood actor Mouni Roy is back with a bang on Instagram with her mesmerizing photos. Today, she shared a photo donning a black satin slip with sun-kissed hair and she looked ravishing. Mouni has been a sensation for a long time and has garnered a lot of fans with her killer looks and talented acting. After making her debut in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Mouni Roy went on to become one of the most successful small screen celebs, however with her stint in supernatural show Naagin, she has made a cult of her fans.

Moving to her professional front, Mouni is all set to appear again on 70mm, with everybody waiting to hold their breath. She has a huge fanbase of more than 6 million and she never leaves any chance to amaze them. She shares her day-to-day activities with her fans to keep them intact with her personal life too.

She captioned the photo as, “…Leaving his face entirely without any form, as her fingertips touched upon his lips he melted into her ….”

Speaking about her 70mm screen entry, she got entry into Bollywood in Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold and utilizing the opportunity, she showcased her talent very well.

