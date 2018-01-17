With so many applications in the market, such as Twitter, Facebook, iMessage, Hyke, Viber, words are used less, and we tend to use jargons. But these weird jargons might not be comprehensible to all. Let us examine these jargons, in other words, abbreviations which we tend to use often but do not know the full form.

With the arrival of tech-savvy smart-phones, transcending digitalization and time constraints, we often tend to use certain abbreviations which might be a little quirky but are used quite abundantly. In the milieu of social media, we also witness new text applications on a frequent basis. Today, nobody would reminiscent when letters were received through postcards. We also witness new forms of communication, and most of us might agree that today, ‘less is more’, be it in terms of words, or when one goes to watch a movie, or in terms of consuming news.

With so many applications in the market, such as Twitter, Facebook, iMessage, Hyke, Viber, words are used less, and we tend to use jargons. But these weird jargons might not be comprehensible to all. Let us examine these jargons, in other words, abbreviations which we tend to use often but do not know the full form:

FB DP: (Facebook Display Picture) We seldom use this abbreviation, remember the last time you changed your display picture, and some friend of yours sent you a message saying “Awesome FB DP”, but you didn’t get it? Here you go, it means changing your facebook display picture.

YOLO: (You Only Live Once) This abbreviation perhaps is used mostly by wanders, adventurous people, chirpy happy people and we might also see it as a hashtag on Instagram. Yes, now you know what it means.



TBT: (Throw Back Thursday) This cool abbreviation is again often used on social media, which means recalling past memories, but with a twist “Thursday”, might be a sweet memory of a place, situation or when you wear a cool outfit.

BAE: (Before Anything else) It is the most used abbreviation to address our loved ones, friends, family members in order to show them affection, a little public display of affection is okay.



WTF: (Worse than Failure) Nope, it is not what you are thinking, having a bad day at work or in general life?

ROFL: (Rolling On Floor Laughing) The last time somebody cracked a hilarious joke, or you watched a farce movie, Yes! You know what to use. Also, laughing is the best therapy!

BYE: (Be with You Everytime) We often use it the most, but hey! It has a deeper meaning, which means I am with you for every time. So next time to say or write bye, it might make you smile!

TRP: (Television Rating Point) It is considered as the most used abbreviation to depict sensationalism on Television.

GIF: (Graphics Interchange Format) This is mostly used on social media by our friends, a moving visual which might be more intriguing than a photograph.

JPEG: (Joint Photographic Experts Group) This is an important one abbreviation. It is used as a format for compressing image files.

BRB : (Be Right Back) Though all of these abbreviations are used as a medium of text messaging, this one is an important one. Like, BRB! Call you later.

We seldom use these abbreviations, but their meaning might not be as popular as they are! Happy learning, thanks, NEWSX later!