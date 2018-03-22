Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch is unrecognizable on one of the covers of Empire Magazine's Infinity War special editions. Empire showed off the six collectible covers for their Infinity War issues and fans were eager to get their hands on them. All of the other characters are instantly recognizable except for Olsen's Scarlet Witch who looks nothing like her. The face has been Photoshopped, like the rest and it looks terrible.

It is not easy being a woman in the film industry with unprecedented beauty standards and fierce competition, it takes work to stay relevant and in the middle of all this photoshop is a constant enemy of natural beauty. It is one thing to do touch-ups in a picture post a photoshop to make the woman stand out but it is an entirely different thing to make someone unrecognizable. Avengers: Infinity War star Elizabeth Olsen shared one of the new Empire Magazine covers featuring the film’s cast on her Instagram feed, but had to make a note about her own appearance.

Olsen plays Wanda Maximoff, the Scarlet Witch, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She’s featured on one of Empire’s six Avengers: Infinity War covers alongside Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Dave Bautista as Drax of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and Danai Gurira as Okoye of the Dora Milaje. Olsen shared the cover, but had to ask the question “Does this look like me?”. Olsen seems to be noticing something that fans noticed when the cover was released, that her face went through some heavy digital editing for the cover, so much so that she’s barely recognizable. Her face is hardly the only one that got some alterations. Cumberbatch’s face has also been noticeably softened on the same cover, but he’s still recognizable as himself. Olsen’s face seems to have been altered to a further extreme.

ALSO READ: I don’t know what I’m gonna do when he’s not Cap anymore, says Avengers: Infinity War actor Robert Downey Jr.

Olsen will be working closely with Paul Bettany as Vision in Avengers: Infinity War. The two were a romantic couple and eventually married in the Marvel Comics universe. Bettany has previously teased an exciting storyline for the couple in Avengers: Infinity War. “I think, for both Lizzie and I, it’s the most exciting plotline of each of us so far,” Bettany said at Wizard World Comic Con in Chicago, before going on to say that Avengers: Infinity War is the biggest production he had ever been on, ever.

Olsen has also hinted at a romantic spark between Wanda and Vision. “In any other world, I would say, ‘I don’t know,’ but because there are paparazzi photos that kind of spoil things for fans – I think it’s safe to say that we now get to explore that part of the comic book,” Olsen said. “We get to introduce and really explore their relationship. It creates a really exciting arc for me and I’m so lucky I get to work with Bettany all the time now.” ALSO READ: Hotel Transylvania 3: Dracula sets out to find love on a cruise vacation



Scarlet Witch and Vision are seen together in some of the footage already revealed from Avengers: Infinity War. Of note is that Vision appears human at times, which may help fan that romantic flame. Vision is also sure to be a target for the Mad Titan Thanos since the hero was brought to life by the power of the Mind Stone. Avengers: Infinity War on April 27th. Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

ALSO READ: Before joining the royal family, Meghan Markle to join the royal line-up at Madam Tussauds, London

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App