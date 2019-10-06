Elle beauty awards 2019: Elle beauty awards 2019 is a grand affair in Mumbai. From Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, Manushi Chillar and Ananya Pandey, celebrities made sure to grace the grand award ceremony. Their fashion game was on-point and nailed each and every fashionable game.

Elle beauty awards 2019: Elle beauty awards 2019 has been kickstarted in Mumbai and it is no less than a star-studded affair Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Manushi Chillar and Ananya Pandey graced the grand event. All the celebrities made sure to style their outfits with the utmost elegance and sophistication in their fashion game.

Kareena Kapoor chose to wear a satin red and right pink outfit. The red belt around the waist accentuated her curvaceous body. The thigh silt pink skirt added more glam quotient to her whole appearance. Her short hair with minimal makeup and accessories, she amped her royal style statement.

Anushka Sharma also equally looks beautiful in a white coloured outfit. She looks pristine in white. The off-shoulder thigh-high slit gown looks perfect on her as walked the red carpet with utmost confidence and attitude. Undoubtedly, her short hair length with minimal makeup and no accessories made her flaunt her flawless stylish fashion statement.

But what caught our more attention was Janhvi Kapoor. She looks beautiful, sultry and sexy in a shimmery, cleavage barring shimmery golden outfit. She left everyone amazed with her sensuous appearance. Her curls, glamorous makeup and stilletoes amped her whole appearance. She looked drop-dead gorgeous while posing for the paparazzi.

Bonus points for her flawless attitude and confidence.

Ranveer Singh as usual who is known for his conventional style statement and fashion sense made him look dapper. Ther is only one actor who can impress his fans with his attitude and confidence, then it’s only Ranveer Singh. Wearing a black suit, white shirt, black hat, he looks no less than a handsome actor.

Ananya Pandey and Manushi Chillar also look beautiful in choice of outfits and made her look gorgeous as ever.

