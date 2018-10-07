Elle Beauty Awards 2018 witnessed the Bollywood hotties Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Sonakshi Sinha in their sexiest avatars. Putting their best foot forward, the beauties donned the most sizzling gowns and flaunted their shades of fashion.

The gorgeous divas of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani and Sonakshi Sinha graced the red carpet of Elle Beauty Awards 2018 with utmost elegance. Dazzling in the hottest gowns, these beauties raised the temperature to level 100 and left the fans breathless. Deepika Padukone is known to jazz up every time she walks on the red carpet and likewise, the sizzling Disha Patani never fails to sway her fans with her glamorous avatars. Joining the league, Sonakshi Sinha also flaunted her shade of grey and its worth watching.

The ladies stole all the limelight as they pulled off the perfect attire for the night and dazzled like real divas. Deepika Padukone wore a metallic gown with a thigh-revealing slit and she looked absolutely phenomenal. She added the drama to her look with a sleek low pony Have a look:

Sonakshi Sinha sizzled in an off-shoulder black gown which had flares at the hem. This is one of the most glamorous looks that Sonakshi has carried and we are loving it. Flaunting her favourite shade of grey, she looked absolutely gorgeous. Sonakshi chose to leave her hair open which indeed, added to all the hotness. Check out the photo here:

Disha Patani raised the temperature with the fiery attire with her uber-hot avatar. The diva donned a grey dress with a tie-up detailing and her fuller curls made the look a total win-win. Disha Patani looked stunning in the dark kohl makeup and the off-shoulder dress. Here’s the proof:

All of these ladies garnered a lot of praises for their fashion statement. Not only did they turn heads in the award function but also hogged a lot of headlines since their glam appearances.

Take a glance at the other celebs who also graced the red carpet of Elle Beauty Awards 2018.

