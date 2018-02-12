The Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres turned 6 recently and her party was as fun as she is. The talk show host was honoured at the star-studded soirée on Saturday, February 10, which she described as ‘the best birthday’ while retweeting Kardashian’s group picture of her and Kanye West with pals John Legend and Teigen. The KKW founder and her rapper husband matched in brown outfits, with West wearing a tweed jacket while the reality star wore a silky gown. The pregnant Cravings author looked ravishing in red while holding on to her baby bump as the All of Me singer grinned for the camera.
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a shot with her hubby and labelled it, ‘Mom & Dad’ and also shared a pic of the couple alongside Olivia Munn, who looked fantastic in a colourful top, captioning it, ‘Family.’ The Newsroom actress, 37, and Kardashian later posed for a group shot with Teigen and two other friends. Munn also shared a shot with Aniston, who made a silly face.
— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018
Ellen, you make 60 look so good! Congratulations on yet another milestone. You make us all laugh so much, but you also warm our hearts. Thanks to you, the world is a more loving, welcoming, and joyous place for all of our children. And for that, @BarackObama and I couldn’t be prouder to call you our friend.
DeGeneres’ birthday was actually January 26 and she’s been celebrating it in a big way. Aniston, Michelle Obama, Chance the Rapper and Jimmy Kimmel have all made guest appearances on Ellen, and her wife, Portia De Rossi, also surprised her on her talk show with a sweet present. De Rossi revealed she is building the Ellen DeGeneres Campus of the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund, as well as starting the Ellen DeGeneres Wildlife Fund, which the animal lover tearfully called “the best gift anybody could have ever given me.”