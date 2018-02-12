Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres turned 60 years old recently and the entire industry came together to wish her. The comedian who has been hosting The Ellen Show for 15 years now, celebrated her birthday with celebrities like Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Channing Tatum, Jennifer Aniston, Michelle Obama Jimmy Kimmel, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian and wife Portia De Rossi who started the Ellen DeGeneres WIldlife Fund as a birthday present.

The Ellen Show host Ellen DeGeneres turned 6 recently and her party was as fun as she is. The talk show host was honoured at the star-studded soirée on Saturday, February 10, which she described as ‘the best birthday’ while retweeting Kardashian’s group picture of her and Kanye West with pals John Legend and Teigen. The KKW founder and her rapper husband matched in brown outfits, with West wearing a tweed jacket while the reality star wore a silky gown. The pregnant Cravings author looked ravishing in red while holding on to her baby bump as the All of Me singer grinned for the camera.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star uploaded a shot with her hubby and labelled it, ‘Mom & Dad’ and also shared a pic of the couple alongside Olivia Munn, who looked fantastic in a colourful top, captioning it, ‘Family.’ The Newsroom actress, 37, and Kardashian later posed for a group shot with Teigen and two other friends. Munn also shared a shot with Aniston, who made a silly face.

Mom & Dad pic.twitter.com/rxslk2gKW0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 11, 2018