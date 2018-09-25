Bollywood actor Elli Avram is one of the hottest actors in the Indian film industry. The stunner never fails to impress her fans with her attractive persona. This time again, the actor has raised the temperature with her sexy desi avatar. Rising to fame with popular reality show Bigg Boss, the diva was last seen in Kannada film Butterfly.

Actor Elli Avram has taken the social media by storm with her latest photo. One of the sexiest actors of the Indian film industry, Elli took to her official Instagram handle to post a ravishing photo of her in a beautiful pink saree. The gorgeous diva is looking absolutely dreamy in this adorable candid as she can be seen posing in her beautiful ethnic outfit. The charming actor is swaying her fans with the utmost elegance and grace with which she is carrying this desi attire. A tiny bindi is adding an extra Indian feel to her look that is complemented by the subtle and light makeup on her face.

The Indian- Swedish- Greek model, who has a following of 2.2 million on Instagram, always steals the heart of her fans with her astonishing photos. In this alluring photo of her, Elli Avram has paired the gorgeous saree with a gold shimmery blouse, adding all the glam to it.

The model turned actor Elli Avram rose to fame when she participated in the most popular television reality show Bigg Boss. During her time in the show, she managed to become host Salman Khan’s favourite and since then she has always been hogging the limelight. The stunning diva also featured in the movie Mickey Virus but the reason behind her high popularity charts is the glam-quotient and the fitness regime she follows.

Be it a bikini or a saree, the actor is known to slay it all. The Greek beauty also featured in a music album with Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor titled ‘Nachdi Firaangi’.

Here are some of the hottest photos from her timeline:

