One of the sauciest and scintillating actors of B-town, Elli Avram is once again busy sending her fans into a frenzy. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Avram mostly shares her striking and stunning photos via her Instagram handle, which has transformed her in an irresistible Internet sensation.

Bollywood siren Elli Avram latest video will bring out the dancer in you

One of the sauciest and scintillating actors of B-town, Elli Avram is once again busy sending her fans into a frenzy. Former Bigg Boss contestant, Avram mostly shares her striking and stunning photos via her Instagram handle, which has transformed her in an irresistible Internet sensation. Recently, the Mickey Virus actor came up with this breathtaking video, which has been doing the rounds on social media. The video has come as an evidence of the fact that the except Nora Fatehi, Bollywood has got another remarkable belly dancer and it is none other than Elli Avram.

It has not been long since the actor posted the video on Instagram and in a couple of hours, the video has garnered over 22,494 likes. The seductress leaves no chance to awe us with every frame passing and her perplexing belly moves. One cannot even afford to blink their eyes as you might end up losing a spectacular move by the actor. Before we just continue applauding her exceptional belly dance moves, here’s take a look at the astonishing video:

Isn’t that was just stupendous? The video has already gone viral on social media and Elli has left no stone unturned to make her fans go crazy with her out-of-the-box dance moves. Coming to her Instagram profile, well, the actor never misses a chance to share her pictures from personal and professional life. Here we have chosen some of our personal favourites from Elli’s Instagram profile, which are worth giving a look at:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More