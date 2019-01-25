Elli Avram is one of the most popular names of Bollywood. Since adolescence, she had a dream of becoming a Bollywood actress. She got her first major break in the Bollywood in the movie 'Mickey Virus' and after that, she starred in Kapil Sharma's 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu'. On the latest note, she made a special appearance in the song 'Chamma Chamma'.

The chamma chamma fame girl, Elli Avram is a popular name of Bollywood and familiar enough in India. Elli Avram was born in Stockholm, Sweden on 20 July 1990, her father is a musician and her mother is a well known Swedish actress. Elli was interested in skating, dancing and singing in her initial years. Elli always had a dream of being a Bollywood actress since her adolescence.

Elli started her career at an age of 17, she became the member of a dance group namely Pardesi Dance group which used to perform on Bollywood songs. After that in 2008, Elli played the lead role in Förbjuden Frukt, a movie based on crime, drama, and romance.

Elli Avram came to Mumbai in the year 2012 and got an advertisement for the Eveready Industries with the leading Indian actor Akshay Kumar. In 2013, she got her first break in Bollywood in the movie ‘Mickey Virus’ directed by Saurabh Verma. After that, she shared her screen with Kapil Sharma in the movie ‘Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu.’

On talking about her personal life, Elli was many a time spotted with her rumored boyfriend Hardik Pandya who got suspended from the Indian team for his sexist comments in a talk show but they both always denied that they had any relationship.

