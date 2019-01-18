Model-turned-actor Elli AvrRam has been setting the Internet on fire with her stunning photos. The former Bigg Boss contestant looks breathtaking in a golden high-slit gown in the latest video that has taken the Internet by storm and has gone viral on social media.

Elli AvrRam won many hearts during her stay in the Bigg Boss house

Swedish Greek actor Elisabet Avramidou Granlund, who is best known by her stage name Elli AvrRam, has been setting social media on fire with her sexy and hot photos which are either shared by her on her official Instagram account or by her various fan pages! In the latest video shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram, Elli AvrRam looks stunning in a sexy backless and high-slit golden gown! Her precious smile is just too killer and those curls will make you go gaga over her!

In another Instagram post, Elli AvrRam shared her photos from New York and she looks like a princess in those stunning and beautiful photos! Elli AvrRam is a Swedish Greek origin model-turned-actor who is currently living in Mumbai and is a part of the Indian film industry. She has worked in Bollywood films such as Kapil Sharma starrer Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Mickey Virus, Naam Shabana, among many others.

Elli AvrRam is also known for her grooving item songs such as Kudiyan Shehar Diyan, Iraga Iraga, Chamma Chamma, Billionaire, among many others. Elli AvrRam has also worked in regional films such as in Telugu and Kannada movies. She also participated in the 7th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. Elli AvrRam won many hearts during her stay in the Bigg Boss house.

She is a social media star with a massive fan following on Instagram and other social media sites.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More