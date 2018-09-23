Indian-Swedish-Greek actor Elli AvrRam posted a picture on her official Instagram handle on Sunday, September 23, in which she was seen in a beautiful pink-golden saree. Elli, who is quite active on social media, often posts pictures on her Instagram handle, she is also popular for sharing her intense workout videos and pictures.

On the work front, she was also recently featured in n a superhit song, titled Nachdi Firangi by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor

Indian-Swedish-Greek actor now based in Mumbai, Elli AvrRam posted an amazing picture on her official Instagram page on Sunday, September 23, in which she was seen in pink saree, paired with a shimmery golden blouse. The actor looks massively graceful and beautiful in the picture. She was seen in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss season 7 and appeared in Abbas-Mustan directed blockbuster Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon.

Elli, who is quite active on social media, often posts her pictures on her official Instagram handle, she is also popular for sharing her intense workout videos and pictures. Recently, she posted a video of her workout, in which she was seen doing boxing. Besides, regular workout, the diva is also trained in boxing and pilates.

ALSO READ: Elli Avram is breaking the internet with her stunning workout videos, watch here

Before posting the gorgeous saree picture, she had uploaded some beautiful pictures on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, where she wore a royal Blue-Green, golden Lehenga, which she paired with magnificent golden jhumkas.

On the work front, she was also recently featured in n a superhit song, titled Nachdi Firangi by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. She was immensely praised from several quarters for the song.

Recently, in an interview, she also revealed her diet and her routine, when it comes to being healthy. In the interview, she said she prefers to go for morning exercises and does not eat dinner after 7 pm.

ALSO READ: Elli Avram photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Elli Avram

ALSO READ: Elli Avram, Siami Kher walk the ramp at Crocs Mysore Fashion Week

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More