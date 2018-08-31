Bigg Boss contestant and Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam has been killing the internet with her latest post on Instagram, in which she is seen wearing a black top. The Indian-Swedish-Greek actor was seen in Abbas-Mustan directed blockbuster film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon

One of the most popular contests of Bigg Boss and newly turned Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam shared a very sizzling photo on her official Instagram handle on Friday, August 31st. In the picture, the sizzling diva was seen in a tight fitted black top and a blue lingerie. The Indian-Swedish-Greek actor has worked in many Bollywood films, such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Mickey Virus, Poster Boys and many more.

The actor was earlier seen in Malayalam movie Ente Peru Surya Ente Veedu India, in which she was accompanied by Allu Arjun. But these days, the diva has been doing some really hot photoshoots and has been posting immensely on Instagram. She has also shared many of her workout routines with her fans and followers on social media.

While many of us are aspiring to have that hot and fit body, Elli’s simple and energetic workout routines might be a great example to get one. Earlier, she shared videos of kickboxing classes, how to make healthy and tasty fish, pilates and much more.

While the actor is popular in Bollywood, there are some facts which most of the audience does not know about her. Among them is her name, her real name is Elisabet Avramidou Granlund.

When she turned 18, she became a member of Pardesi Dance Group in Sundbyberg and performed immensely in Scandinavia on mainly Bollywood songs.

It was in 2012 when Elli moved to Mumbai and signed up with a modelling agency and got a work visa. Her 1st project was a television advertisement for Eveready Batteries with Bollywood hero Akshay Kumar.

