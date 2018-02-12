The bold and sexy B-Town diva Elli AvrRam is never in the back row when it comes to fashion or dance. She started her carrier B -Town in Mickey Virus. Her movie couldn’t do well but then she always managed to create buzz by her hot and glamorous photos. Elli AvrRam performed Belly dancing which won millions of hearts. Her Journey in Tv reality shows Big Boss was the high time of her life.She got famous after participating in Big Boss. She became a known face after coming out of the reality show. She was also in buzz for having an affair with the show host Salman Khan. Sources claim that she was offered film because of her closeness with Salman Khan. Keeping the rumor aside, she apart from acting is a great belly dancer. Her belly dancing video posted on the Instagram gave her many fans.
Elle AvrRam’s fans love her following on the social media sites. Her posts get a huge appreciation by her fans. Her Instagram gallery is filled with her glamorous and sexy pictures. She loves dressing traditional Indian outfit.her love for India is clearly seen in her posts on the social media site she loves to flaunt her Desi look. Her hot and sizzling pictures are way too much to resist someone from falling for her. Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Elle AvrRam.
Elli AvrRam looks gorgeous in her red skirt
Elli AvrRam dazzling in black cold shoulder gown
Elli AvrRam Killing with her intense expressions
Elli AvrRam looks sexy and hot in her indo-western outfit
Elli AvrRam killing with her intense expressions
Elli AvrRam absolutely stunning in Re
Elli AvrRam is all set to steal the night in her Patola look
Elli AvrRam breathtaking pose in her outfit
Elli AvrRam in seductive backless elegant gown
Elli AvrRam enchanting look winning the millions of heart
Sexy Elli AvrRam telling secrets through her deep green eyes
Elli Avrram girls next door look in the saree
Elli AvrRam crossing the level of boldness with her semi-nude photo
Elli AvrRam foxy look in her slinky black attire
\
Hot Elli AvrRam’s million dollar smile gives you a reason for adoring her
All my life, my heart has sought a thing I cannot name🍃 . . . #huntersthompson #quotes @toranjkayvon @toranjkayvon_photographer #photography #photographer #photo #photoshoot #instapic #portfolio #different #mood #look #sad #seeking #vulnerability #soul #feelings #searching #awakening #capture #actor #model #mumbai #india
Just like the Lotus, we too have the ability to rise from the mud, bloom out of the darkness and radiate into the World🕊. . . . @toranjkayvon @toranjkayvon_photographer #photographer #photography #photoshoot #photooftheday #photo #india #mumbai #love #indian #saree #desi #look #bollywood #actress #model .