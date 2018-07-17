Swedish Greek actor Elli AvrRam who appeared in Bigg Boss season 7 is no stranger who is known for her beautiful looks and appealing body. The famous quote, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it!” totally goes with her personality. The Bollywood actor has created much buzz on social media with her stunning pictures. The gorgeous has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. She was also recently featured in n a hit song, titled Nachdi Firangi by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. She was immensely praised from various quarters for the track.
As many actors have posted their videos of working out, her workout videos are extremely motivating. From boxing to doing pilates, her videos will definitely make you hit the gym or perhaps go for a run. And her bikini picture is surely going to make your heart melt.
Amid ordinary workouts, we often get bored by doing same exercises. Therefore, it is a must to change your work out routine once in a while. For instance, if you are done with the treadmill and cycling, go for boxing, as it covers full body workout, it covers all the areas and provides a useful balance between cardio and resistance training.
2M❤️ Instagram family I love you all! When life hits you hard, remember to embrace it, smile at it and put yourself together to hit back harder with LOVE. Cause devil has his ways to play you but with faith God always wins🔥 ~EA. God bless family!!!!😘😘😘 . . . #instafamily #loveyou #godbless #fight #staystrong #faith #smile #care #spread #love #happiness #god #mma #girlpower #amen @bikash_mma
Well thank you @harshvardhanrane & @themustafab for challenging me😅👊🏼. I think this is a great initiative by our Sports Minister @ra_rathore sir!!! Make fitness part of your lifestyle💥 find your sport or type of workout💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼. I further challenge @deannepanday & @evelyn_sharma . #humfittohindiafit #nunchucks #kicks #stayfit
What’s the difference between: I like you & I love you? Buddha answered beautifully… When you Like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you Love a flower, you water it daily.🌹 One who understands this, understands Life. . . . Photography by @dimitris.skordas.photography #athens #greece #portrait #buddha #quotes
