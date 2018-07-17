Elli AvrRam, who shot to fame with participating in a controversial reality show Bigg Boss season 7 which was hosted by Bollywood heartthrob Salman Khan, is a fitness freak and these boxing videos and stunning photos of the diva has taken social media by storm. Elli made her Bollywood debut in Kapil Sharma's Kis Kis Ko Pyar Karun and has a huge fan base on her Instagram account.

As many actors have posted their videos of working out, her workout videos are extremely motivating

Swedish Greek actor Elli AvrRam who appeared in Bigg Boss season 7 is no stranger who is known for her beautiful looks and appealing body. The famous quote, “If you’ve got it, flaunt it!” totally goes with her personality. The Bollywood actor has created much buzz on social media with her stunning pictures. The gorgeous has 2.1 million followers on Instagram. She was also recently featured in n a hit song, titled Nachdi Firangi by Meet Bros and Kanika Kapoor. She was immensely praised from various quarters for the track.

As many actors have posted their videos of working out, her workout videos are extremely motivating. From boxing to doing pilates, her videos will definitely make you hit the gym or perhaps go for a run. And her bikini picture is surely going to make your heart melt.

ALSO READ: Elli Avram, Siami Kher walk the ramp at Crocs Mysore Fashion Week

Amid ordinary workouts, we often get bored by doing same exercises. Therefore, it is a must to change your work out routine once in a while. For instance, if you are done with the treadmill and cycling, go for boxing, as it covers full body workout, it covers all the areas and provides a useful balance between cardio and resistance training.

ALSO READ: Elli Avram photos: 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Elli Avram

ALSO READ: Sunil Grover aka Mashoor Gulati returns to TV with Salman Khan’s Dus Ka Dum

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More