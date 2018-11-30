Elli AvrRam gives a powerful performance in the first episode of The Dance Project: Indian-Swedish-Greek actress, dancer Elli AvrRam kickstarted India's first ever digital dance show, The Dance Project on November 23, on Sony Music India’s official YouTube channel. Even on her official Instagram, she shared innumerable posts about the Dance Project, with the makers of the show.

The first show was quite successful after Elli nailed the stage on by dancing quintessentially on a Punjabi track

Elli gained stardom following her participation in Salman Khan’s controversial, reality TV show, Bigg Boss. Following which she was seen in many videos and some B-grade films, which did not do quite well, however, her career as a dancer has been more successful than her films. Besides her performance in the show in the episode, others also stunned the audience with their spectacular performances, among them were-one TV dance star, other by YouTube dance icon and one was a collaboration of TV and YouTube stars.

In the below post, Elli is seen doing some really sizzling belly dance moves, the video of this small dance performance was shared by her on official Instagram page lately.

This is just a reminder to the audience, that Elli is gearing up to kill many hearts by her powerful performance on The Dance Project along with other stars.

