Elnaaz Norouzi on playing double role in Sacred Games Season 2: The wait for the second season of Netflix original Sacred Games is almost over. Ahead of its premiere, Elnaaz Norouzi has opened up about her double role in Sacred Games Season 2.

Netflix original Sacred Games aims to go bigger and better with season 2 this year. With new star cast and interesting storyline packed with twists and turns, the team of Sacred Games 2 have managed to amp up the excitement level ahead of its launch on August 15. Elnaaz Norouzi, who played a prominent role in the earlier season, is coming back this season but her character will have more layers than ever before.

Speaking to a news portal about Sacred Games Season 2, Elnaaz has revealed that she will be seen playing a double role. She said that it was a challenging task for her to play a vulnerable and naïve girl named Jamila and then play a powerful and manipulative girl named Zoya. Her biggest help came from both of her directors and this experience made her a better actress. Elnaaz concluded by saying that she will be seen in a third avatar this season.

Touted as India’s first ever Netflix original series, Sacred Games has been directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap. Based on Vikram Chandra’s book that goes by the same name, the series has been adapted by Varun Grover, Smita Singh and Vasant Nath. Sacred Games Season 1 starred Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Pankaj Tripathi, Kubbra Sait, Suvreen Chawla and Elnaaz Norouzi while the season 2 will witness the entry of new characters played by Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey and Amruta Subhash.

To raise the excitement for Season 2, the makers of the series have been sharing chilling teasers on social media. The trailer itself, which released about a month ago, has garnered 13 million views on YouTube, raising several questions in mind related to the new and existing characters.

