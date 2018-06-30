Elnaaz Norouzi photos: Elnaaz Norouzi, a model-turned-actress is one of the hot and sexy actresses seen in the Television today. The actress has starred in several commercial ads, videos, albums with popular stars of Bollywood. Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of the Iranian model Elnaaz Norouzi

Elnaaz Norouzi, who is one of the hot, sexy and most beautiful actresses seen in the Indian Television is by origin an Iranian. The hot and sexy model has featured in films like Maan Jao Naa and Khido Khundi and is also a part of Netflix India’s first original show Sacred Games. The beautiful actress has starred in a music video with Guru Randhawa, Made in India.

The sexy Elnaaz Norouzi will mark her debut on Netflix with the upcoming series ‘Sacred Games’. Talking about her stint in the forthcoming series, the actress said that she is just taking a baby step.

She said that she will be seen stepping into a character called Zoya, who is the love interest of Mumbai’s powerful criminal overlord Gaitonde, the role of which is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made In India in which the hot and sexy actress has featured recently has garnered 50 million views. The video had been shot in Milan and is directed by Gifty.

Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Iranian model Elnaaz Norouzi:

Elnaaz Norouzi’s sexy pose will leave you breathless

