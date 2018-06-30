Elnaaz Norouzi, who is one of the hot, sexy and most beautiful actresses seen in the Indian Television is by origin an Iranian. The hot and sexy model has featured in films like Maan Jao Naa and Khido Khundi and is also a part of Netflix India’s first original show Sacred Games. The beautiful actress has starred in a music video with Guru Randhawa, Made in India.
The sexy Elnaaz Norouzi will mark her debut on Netflix with the upcoming series ‘Sacred Games’. Talking about her stint in the forthcoming series, the actress said that she is just taking a baby step.
She said that she will be seen stepping into a character called Zoya, who is the love interest of Mumbai’s powerful criminal overlord Gaitonde, the role of which is played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Made In India in which the hot and sexy actress has featured recently has garnered 50 million views. The video had been shot in Milan and is directed by Gifty.
Check out some of the hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Iranian model Elnaaz Norouzi:
Elnaaz Norouzi’s sexy pose will leave you breathless
These days I’ve been Interviewed a lot and everyone keeps asking me about my journey from #iran TO #Germany TO #India and how I ended up doing a Punjabi Film … i kept talking about #passion and how this film #khidokhundi is about following your passion and Here I am , a little Iranian girl Who’s dream was to do indian Films …. and I ended playing in a film which is about one of my fav sports which I used to play myself in Highschool !!! So #sportsfilm s are always special For me and I feel they are toooo motivational to be ignored , this film is made with so much love and it’s scale is way higher than I thought it will be ! Special thanks to @rohitjugraj for giving me this film ! ♥️ . . . . . . #rohitjugraj #elnaaznorouzi #ranjitbawa #mandytakhar #manav #hayerentertainment #hockey #sacredgames #punjab #punjabi