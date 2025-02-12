As Musk spoke, his son—commonly called X—stood in front of him and seemed to say something, prompting Trump to gesture toward him in an attempt to quiet him down. At one point, the child was also seen picking his nose, a typical action for someone his age.

During a joint press conference at the White House, Elon Musk’s young son, X Æ A-Xii, momentarily stole the spotlight. While Musk addressed journalists, former President Donald Trump appeared to turn away from the child after he made a remark.

Trump’s Interaction with Musk’s Son

Musk has frequently brought his son to public appearances, including campaign events. However, social media users quickly reacted to X’s presence at the White House, with some accusing Musk of using his son as a “prop.”

One user on X commented, “Using his son as a prop. Elon Musk doesn’t belong in the US government.” Another person expressed concern, stating, “Why is Musk’s little son subjected to being a prop for his dad?”

Internet Reacts To Elon Musk Son’s Nose-Picking Habit

This is so HILARIOUS from a dad perspective! @elonmusk is talking while his son digs the heck out of his nose next to President @realDonaldTrump in the oval office! Then eats is and shushes someone off camera lol My son would do the same when I took him places! pic.twitter.com/MCp528u8FM — Beau Brown (@BeauBrownHBG) February 12, 2025

Elon’s kid is picking his nose on national TV and is the most normal and reasonable person in this picture pic.twitter.com/7rjy7i5yU3 — Maya-Claire (@ofclmayaclaire) February 11, 2025

Who else watching this felt like this is real and not fake president BS! Elons kid picking his nose represents us all! Epic! pic.twitter.com/PWzHcOliRl — Vic Ferrari 🍀🇺🇸 (@StayFitBeFree) February 12, 2025

Not elons son picking his nose in the White House 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/y8FW0C21Vs — Melissa (@Mel98AZ) February 11, 2025

Musk was at the White House for the signing of an executive order aimed at reducing the size of the federal workforce. The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), led by Musk, is overseeing this initiative.

According to a White House fact sheet, agencies will need to draft plans for large-scale workforce reductions and may eliminate or consolidate departments that are not legally required. The order also limits new hiring, allowing only one new hire for every four federal employees who leave.

Legal Hurdles for Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Despite the executive order, DOGE is already facing resistance from federal courts.

A federal judge halted a directive that would have forced thousands of USAID workers to return to the U.S. within 30 days at government expense.

Another judge prevented DOGE from accessing sensitive Treasury Department records containing personal financial details of millions of Americans.

A federal appeals court refused to pause a ruling that ordered the release of billions in federal grants and loans. The Trump administration had attempted to withhold these funds despite a prior court decision blocking the move.

The resistance from federal judges highlights the challenges facing Musk’s role in Trump’s government restructuring efforts. While Musk and Trump appear committed to cutting federal spending, legal battles could slow down or block their initiatives.