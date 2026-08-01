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Home > Entertainment News > Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise

Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise

Elvish Yadav is ready to take his digital and reality-show success to the big screen. The YouTuber-turned-reality star will make his Bollywood debut alongside Tiger Shroff and Abhishek Banerjee in an upcoming action franchise directed by Remo D'Souza, marking the first production venture of Vicky Jain's newly launched banner, VJ Frames.

Elvish Yadav
Elvish Yadav

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 14:43 IST

Elvish Yadav’s journey from YouTube to mainstream entertainment is entering a new phase. After building a massive digital following and becoming a familiar face through reality television, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is now set to make his Bollywood debut in a major action franchise. Producer and entrepreneur Vicky Jain, actor Ankita Lokhande’s husband, launched his new production house VJ Frames on August 1. The banner’s first project brings together Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, with filmmaker Remo D’Souza at the helm. The yet-untitled film is being planned as an action franchise, with shooting beginning on Saturday.

Elvish Yadav To Make Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff

For Elvish, the project marks another significant step in a career that began on the internet and gradually expanded into television and OTT. The creator started making YouTube videos in 2016 and eventually built a huge audience through his sketches, roasts and social-media content. His popularity grew considerably after his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, which he went on to win. He subsequently became associated with shows including Playground, MTV Roadies XX and Laughter Chefs.

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His transition into scripted entertainment has already begun. Elvish appeared in the web series Aukaat Ke Bahar in 2025, although reports note that the project was not technically his first acting work, as he had appeared in short-form acting projects and the OTT series Gurgaon earlier.  Now, the actor is moving to the big screen with a considerably larger commercial project.

Vicky Jain’s VJ Frames Begins With An Action Franchise

Vicky Jain unveiled VJ Frames on his birthday, describing the production house as a long-held dream. The banner’s first film will be directed by Remo D’Souza and is being positioned as a high-scale action entertainer. Remo said he was excited to direct VJ Frames’ first film and praised the combination of Tiger Shroff, Abhishek Banerjee and Elvish Yadav, promising an action-packed experience for audiences.

The project also brings together three performers from very different entertainment backgrounds, making Elvish’s Bollywood entry particularly intriguing.

Remo D’Souza And Tiger Shroff Reunite

The film marks another collaboration between Remo D’Souza and Tiger Shroff, who previously worked together on the 2016 superhero film A Flying Jatt. While that film did not make a major impact at the box office, the reunion comes nearly a decade later with an ambitious action franchise.

For Elvish, however, the biggest challenge, and opportunity, will be proving that the massive fan following he built online can translate into a successful Bollywood career.

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Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise
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Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise

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Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise

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Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise
Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise
Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise
Elvish Yadav Set For Bollywood Debut With Tiger Shroff: Vicky Jain Launches VJ Frames With Remo D’Souza Action Franchise

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