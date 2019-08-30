Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke is in India and fans can't stop gushing over it. Though her stay is secretive given she hasn't revealed where she is but the pictures suggest Himalayan connect.

Hear Hear, fans! Your favourite Mother of Dragons Emilia Clarke from Game of Thrones was in India and what’s blissful than to take a sneak peek into her good-bye postcard that sums-up her short trip to India. The actor shared a post saying she found peace in India.

She was accompanied by Rose Leslie, who plays wildling Ygritte in Game of Thrones. From the pictures, it appears that Clarke and Leslie had a peaceful yet roller-coaster experience during their short stay. And like every other foreign tourist, they too had their time with monkeys, at least, what Clarke’s Instagram post seems to suggest.

If one takes a closer look at pictures, the girls are donning rosary, therefore, validating their inner peace tour to India. Explaining her monkey ordeal, Clarke said they were almost robbed by monkeys to whom they barely put up a fight.

With the never-ending monkey pictures, seems like the two underwent lots of grinding. The two were apparently vacationing in the Himalayan mountains which is a picturesque monkey hub. From temples to river-side resorts, the monkeys are found everywhere, often hunting for targets to snatch food from. Maintaining its Himalayan mafia stature, the monkeys left no stone unturned in troubling the Game of Thrones beauties.

Fans, please note, your Mother of Dragons loves India to the moon as she never forgets to greet Indians with a Namaskar, at least her post suggests so.

The 32-year old actress has given some major vacation goals to her fans in India. Her good-bye postcard was a colourful amalgamation of India in its all shades and versions, from people to animals, peace to turbulence, her trip sums up the diversity our country stands for.

