While the entire world waits for the season 8 of Game of Thrones to come out in 2020 which seems an eternity away, Emilia Clarke in the midst of this took it on herself to help the fans out. She took the fans on a set tour but fails to get past any of the gates. This was done to promote their charity initiative with The Royal College of Nursing Foundation where one person will be chosen to visit the sets in Belfast.

Game of Thrones fans have given up hope of seeing the final season for the show which has been pushed to 2020. While the clock never seems to run faster, Emilia Clarke is the only one who is trying to help her fans by trying to get them a sneak peek. The actor, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the hit HBO fantasy drama, is inviting one lucky fan to visit the sets of the show. In a hilarious new video posted on Game of Thrones’ official Facebook page, Emilia tries her best to sneak a camera inside the heavily secured sets of the show in Belfast. However, she is only met with locked doors, blaring alarms, angry producers and also Kit Harrington (Jon Snow/Aegon Targaryen) who is sent to shoo her away. Both Emilia and Kit are seen in their stunning costumes from the show.

A defeated Emilia takes us to her trailer and we get a brief look at the shrine she has built for Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo). Unable to deliver on her promise, Emilia asks the fans to visit Omaze.com and make donations to The Royal College of Nursing Foundation for an actual tour of the sets. If Emilia’s take on comedy impressed you, you are not the only one. Fans have left several comments on the Facebook praising her comedic timing and antics in the video. “She needs to do some comedy once she’s done with GOT, she’s very funny and so natural at it,” a fan wrote. “Lol, she’s awesome. Should definitely do a comedy series or movie after Thrones,” chimed in another.

Watch the video here:

Game of Thrones has skipped a year with its new season and will return in spring-summer 2019 with its final season. The show recently finished shooting a battle scene that took 55 consecutive nights to film. It’s a record for the show and also, perhaps for television in general. For comparison, the Battle of Bastards from season 6 and the loot train ambush in season 7 took half the time — a month each — to film. Both were elaborate, expensive and excellent scenes in the mega-popular series.

