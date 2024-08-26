Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: Lily Collins Mixes Business With Pleasure Again As She Heads To Rome

Created by Darren Star, 'Emily in Paris' continues under his executive production alongside Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Alison Brown, and Robin Schiff.

Netflix has unveiled the highly anticipated trailer for part 2 of season 4 of ‘Emily in Paris’, and it promises an exciting blend of romance, drama, and a dash of Italian charm.

The clip released on the official social media handles of Netlfix offers a tantalizing glimpse into what’s next for Emily (Lily Collins) as she navigates both personal and professional challenges, culminating in a glamorous trip to Rome.

“Sometimes all you need is a new perspective,” the trailer hints, as we see Emily mingling with familiar faces like Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Camille (Camille Razat) amidst the picturesque snowy landscapes of France.

New dynamics come into play with Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) latest hire, Genevieve (Thalia Besson), who adds a fresh American touch to the Savoir team.

The tension between Emily and Gabriel intensifies, particularly as Camille has yet to reveal that she’s not expecting a baby with her former fiance. Meanwhile, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) appears to be more than just a business associate for Emily. Initially in Paris for business ventures, Marcello’s role may evolve as Sylvie, keen on expanding her network, ropes Emily into a high-stakes meeting in Rome.

Mindy Chen (Ashley Park), busy with Eurovision preparations and dealing with the aftermath of Nicolas’ (Paul Forman) troubled family history, encourages Emily to embrace spontaneity.

Even Sylvie sees the potential in Emily’s blend of business and pleasure, drawing on past experiences to approve of a Roman adventure. The trailer teases a pivotal moment when Marcello asks Emily to choose between Paris and Rome, setting the stage for a season full of intriguing developments.

Fans can expect to see familiar faces like Samuel Arnold (Julien), Bruno Gouery (Luc), William Abadie (Antoine Lambert), and Lucien Laviscount (Alfie) returning to stir up the drama, according to Deadline. Mark your calendars for September 12, when the second part of season 4 will premiere on Netflix, bringing with it a mix of romance, business intrigue, and a scenic escape to Rome.

Co-executive producers include Stephen Brown, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy, with Ryan McCormick, Raphael Benoliel, Lily Collins, and Jake Fuller contributing as producers, as per Deadline.

The show is a collaborative production from MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.

(With Inputs From ANI)

