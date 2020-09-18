Sandeep Agarwal is one of acknowledged film producers in the industry, who has marked his excellence in the Industry. He started off his journey at the tender of 18. Hailing from Ramsin, a small village in Rajasthan, Sandeep has achieved what people his age dream for.

Being in the Bollywood industry, one needs to constantly impress masses with consistent and unique work. Any creative field takes a lot to establish and sustain a prominent place. Through his creative aptitude and exceptional talent, Sandeep Agarwal has marked his excellence in the Industry. He started off his journey at the tender of 18. Hailing from Ramsin, a small village in Rajasthan, Sandeep has achieved what people his age dream for.

He is one of the most acknowledged Film Producers, with a vision of making a remarkable impact in Dream City Mumbai. He has flourished as one of the finest line producers and skillful directors in Bollywood while making key contributions to the industry in a very short span of time. At such a young age, Sandeep has already worked with top most stars like Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, and Arbaaz Khan among other renowned actors in Bollywood.

Sandeep is known for his multitasking skills and excellence in varied fields. His passion for movies and direction made him own a prestigious production house ‘Balaji Film Line Production’. Apart from that, he also serves as Director at Balaji Granites and Marbles, which is amongst distinguished names in the marble industry. Sandeep is also a proud owner of Agarwal realty.

He aims to influence youngsters aspiring to pursue a career in the film industry. Sandeep has done multiple varied projects which include Movies, Serials as well as Web series with top-notch actors of the industry. He has been part of more than 100 projects till date. His work orientation and skillful aptitude make him one of the most trusted ones in the industry.

Sandeep’s production house Balaji Film Line Production is one of the major league players in the field of production management service. The company has been providing production coordination support to national and international feature films, TV commercials, series, still shoots, music videos, project shoots, print shoots, brand shoots, and product shoots for over a decade now.

It is a one-stop solution to all kinds of permissions required for filming. It also provides a platform to rising talents and artists along with ensuring to deliver the right candidate according to the character demand. Balaji Film Line also manages first-rate catering services as well as photography/cinematography at required locations including Russia, Dubai and various states of India. The company deals even with the smallest of production requirements like Makeup artists, Designers, Social Media Marketing Team, Security Services and Equipments among other things.

Sandeep has impressive learning potential. He believes in learning from every situation life has to offer. He says that working with numerous actors, superstars and big-budget projects provided him priceless experiences that he shall carry for life. He motivates people to dream big and invest the best of efforts into making things happen. He is an inspiration to many who aspires to achieve prominently.

