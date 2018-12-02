Emiway Bantai has come with another rap and don't worry it is not another attack on Raftaar. Well, it is just a tribute to Eminem and in just one day it has been trending on the video uploading platform, YouTube. In just one day, the video has garnered over 2,694,716 views.

As they popularly call it RAP and as we minutely know it Rythm And Poetry is not something new for the youngsters in India. Rap or as rappers call it the hip-hop is basically a poetry on beats and we have to admit that the art of rap is making it big for some artists in India too. One of them is Emiway, yes the one who recently made headlines after his entertaining rap battle with another rap biggie Raftaar. Emiway Bantai and Raftaar’s war of rap started when former released Samajh Mein Aaya Kya and in its response came to Raftaar’s Shiekh Chilli.

Now, Emiway Bantai has come with another rap and don’t worry it is not another attack on Raftaar. Well, it is just a tribute to Eminem and in just one day it has been trending on the video uploading platform, YouTube. In just one day, the video has garnered over 2,694,716 views. Before we say much, take a look at the video:

Born on November 13, 1995, Emiway’s concrete name is Bilal Shaikh but he was likely called Shahrukh Shaikh or Emiway Bantai. Aisa Kuch Shot Nai Hai was the track that turned him into one of the prominent figures in Indian raps. His other famous songs include Keema, Soch and Mera Naam Bantai.

Well, Emiway and Raftaar’s rap battle also earned publicity after Ranveer Singh jumped into their battle asking them not to fight over. He had also shared a video via his Instagram handle asking both of them to not stretch the matter.

