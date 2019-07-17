Emmy 2019: After the announcement of Emmy 2019 nominations, Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram story to congratulate her sister-in law Sophie Turner for Game of Thrones' nominations. She has even shared her congratulatory message other nominees.

Emmy 2019: Quantico actor Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner’s camaraderie is quiet known in the tinsel town. Their bond and affection for each other is evident in several photographs and videos that surfaced on the Internet. After the announcement of EMMY’s nominations on Tuesday, when Sophie Turner’s name was announced among one of the nominations for essaying a role of Sansa Stark HBO’s series in Game of Thrones, PeeCee’s happiness saw no bounds.

She took to the Instagram story to congratulate her J sister. She showered her love for Sophie Turner and applauded her. She has also shared another post where she has sent out congratulatory wishes to other nominations of Emmy. She has also shared their throwback photos. Besides, Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas also shared a congratulatory message to Sophie Turner.

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the wedding fo Sophie Turner and Joe Joans in Sarrians at Southern France in the presence of friends and family members. This is the second wedding that took place at south of France. They both get married at first in Las Vegas after the Billboard Music Awards in May.

Coming back to Game of Thrones, best drama series, Game of Thrones is aired on HBO. With season 8, the series recorded an entry in the history of creating a record-breaking Emmy nomination.

Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Peter Dinklage, Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams in the show’s final season have been given recognition in the show’s final season.

Emmy awards ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22.

