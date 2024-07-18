Emmy 2024: Shougan And The Bear Bags Maximum Nominations

It was quite predictable when both FX’s Shogun and The Bear bagged lots of nomination in Emmy 2024. FX’s Shogun gets 25 and The Bear gets 23.

With last year’s top contenders—Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us—absent, Shogun took the spotlight in drama, giving FX a standout year typically seen by HBO.

Shogun received nominations for best drama series, best actress for Anna Sawai, and best actor for Hiroyuki Sanada.

The Nominees:

Drama series: The Crown; Fallout; Shogun; Slow Horses and 3 Body Problem; The Gilded Age; The Morning Show; Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Best actress in a drama series: Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show; Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age; Maya Erskine, Mr. And Mrs. Smith; Anna Sawai, Shogun; Imelda Staunton, The Crown and Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show.

Best actor in a drama series: Walter Goggins, Fallout; Gary Oldman, Slow Horses; Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun; Dominic West, The Crown, Idris Elba, Hijack; Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Best comedy series: Hacks; Only Murders in the Building; Palme; Reservation Dogs; What We Do in the Shadows; Abbott Elementary; The Bear; Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Best actress in a comedy series: Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building; Maya Rudolph, Loot; Jean Smart, Hacks; Kristin Wiig, Palm Royale; Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary; Ayo Edebiri, The Bear.

Best actor in a comedy series: Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building; Jeremy Allen White, The Bear; D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Reservation Dogs; Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows; Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm; Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building.

Best limited or anthology series: Baby Reindeer; Fargo; Lessons in Chemistry; Ripley and True Detective: Night Country.

Best supporting actress in a limited or anthology series: Dakota Fanning, Ripley; Lily Gladstone, Under the Bridge; Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer; Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry; Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans; Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer; Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country.

Best supporting actor in a limited or anthology series: Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers; Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer; Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer; John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country; Lewis Pullman, Lessons in Chemistry; Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans; Lamone Morris, Fargo.

Outstanding reality competition show: The Amazing Race; RuPaul’s Drag Race; Top Chef; The Traitors and The Voice.

When Is Emmy Awards 2024 Scheduled?

The nominees are being announced just six months after the previous Emmy Awards, which were delayed due to last year’s writers and actors strikes. Returning to its usual schedule, the show will be held on September 15 in Los Angeles and will air on ABC.

