He guest starred on numerous shows like The Wire, Grimm, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Outcast. Cathey won an Emmy for outstanding guest actor in a drama series in 2015 for his work in House of Cards. The Wire creator David Simon first reported his death. David Simon, the creator of The Wire, announced Cathey’s death on Friday night. “Not only a fine, masterful actor – but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing.” He said. Cathey was reported to have had lung cancer, but the cause of death has not yet been announced. Cathey also appeared in Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz’s The Mask and the 2015 Fantastic Four reboot. Several actors and TV creators remembered Cathey on Twitter, including actors Bobby Cannavale and Jeffrey Wright.

Reg Cathey, 1958-2018. Not only a fine, masterful actor — but simply one of the most delightful human beings with whom I ever shared some long days on set. On wit alone, he could double any man over and leave him thinking. Reg, your memory is a great blessing. pic.twitter.com/OHEUbAhTg0 — David Simon (@AoDespair) February 9, 2018

We lost a masterful actor, a sonorous voice, a great colleague, and a kind friend. A more gregarious human being you could not find. A man whose presence was always a blessing and joy. I’m hard pressed to remember a moment of anger. A beautiful human being who will be missed pic.twitter.com/PiwDy0kVFC — Wendell Pierce (@WendellPierce) February 10, 2018

We lost a sweet, sweet man and a sweet, sweet, SWEET artist today.

Rest In Power, Reg E. Cathey We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZDLepPWyGV — bobby cannavale (@bobbycannavale) February 10, 2018