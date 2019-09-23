Emmy Awards 2019 winners list: The winners list of Emmy awards 2019 is finally out. Among the nominees, Game of Thrones and Fleabag have grabbed the most awards. While Game Of Thrones has been announced as the best drama series, Fleabag has won the best comedy series award.

Television actors might not get a 70mm release but they surely enjoy undivided attention and loyalty from their viewers. Over the years, the entertainment industry has expanded so much that it does take a whole army to produce a hit show and make it stay relevant. From the actors, directors to the writing team, it demands the best of it all. As we talk about television, all eyes are on the 71st Emmy Awards being held at Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles to celebrate the best of talents in the Hollywood television industry.

Game Of Thrones, which concluded with its last season this year, is scooping the majority of the awards alongside The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Chernobyl and Fleabag. Some of the other shows are up for grabbing the prestigious award at the ceremony are How To Get Away With Murder, House of Cards, This Is Us, Killing Eve, Veep, Succession, Black Mirror and more.

Take a look at the winners of Emmy Awards 2019 here:

– Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series: Tony Shalhoub- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series: Alex Borstein- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

– Outstanding Writing for a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag

– Outstanding Directing for a comedy series: Harry Bradbeer- Fleabag

– Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series: Bill Hader- Barry

– Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series: Phoebe Waller-Bridge- Fleabag

– Outstanding Competition Program- Rupaul’s Drag Race

– Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Patricia Arquette- The Act

– Outstanding Directing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special: Chernobyl- Johan Renck

– Outstanding Supporting actor in a limited series or movie: Ben Whishaw- A Very English Scandal

– Outstanding Writing for a limited series, movie or dramatic special: Chernobyl

– Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie: Jharrel Jerome- When They See Us

– Outstanding Television Movie: Black Mirror (Bandersnatch)

– Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or movie: Michelle Williams- Fosse/Verdon

– Outstanding Limited Series: Chernobyl

– Outstanding Writing for a variety series: Late Week Tonight With John Oliver

– Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: Saturday Night Live

– Outstanding directing for a variety series: Don Roy King- Saturday Night Live

– Outstanding Variety Talk Series: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

– Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series: Peter Dinklage- Game Of Thrones

– Outstanding Writing for a drama series: Jesse Armstrong- Succession

– Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series: Julia Garner- Ozark

– Outstanding lead actor in a drama series: Billy Porter- Pos- Outstanding directing for a drama series: Jason Bateman- Ozark

– Outstanding lead actress in a drama series: Jodie Comer- Killing Eve

– Outstanding comedy series: Fleabag

– Outstanding drama series: Game Of Thrones

