Emmy Awards 2024: Liza Colon-Zayas Becomes First Latina To Win Best Supporting Actress For The Bear

Her other credits include the Apple TV+ shows 'Pachinko' and 'Monarch', as well as the British crime series 'Giri/Haji'. She has also been in films like 'F9' and 'Ninja Assassin'.

At the 76th edition of the Emmy Awards on Sunday, Liza Colon-Zayas won the trophy for supporting actress in a comedy series for her role in ‘The Bear’.

With this victory, Liza created history as she became the first Latina to win in the category, The Hollywood Reporter reported. When accepting the award, she admitted she didn’t write a speech because she didn’t think it would “be possible” to win given she was “in the presence” of fellow nominees Meryl Streep, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Carol Burnett.

“And to all the Latinas who are looking at me, keep believing me and vote. Vote for your rights,” she concluded. The award ceremony also saw actor Anna Sawai scripting history by becoming the first Asian performer to win the Best Drama Actress Emmy award.

She bagged the prestigious trophy for her powerful presence in the ‘Shogun’ show. Sawai beat out fellow nominees Jennifer Aniston (Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’), Carrie Coon (HBO’s ‘The Gilded Age’), Maya Erskine (Amazon’s ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’), Imelda Staunton (Netflix’s ‘The Crown’) and Reese Witherspoon (Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’).

In her award acceptance speech, Sawai not only thanked her team but also expressed gratitude to her mom.

“Thank you John Landgraf and the whole FX team for believing in our story. Thank you, Justin and Rachel, for believing in me and giving me this role of a lifetime,” she said.

“Lastly, thank you to my team and thank you to my family. Mom, I love you. You are the reason I’m here. You showed me stoicism and that’s how I was able to portray it. This is to all the women who expect nothing and continue to be an example for everyone,” Sawai concluded.This was Sawai’s first Emmy nomination and first win.

‘Shogun’ received 25 Emmy nominations this year, making it the most-nominated series of this year’s Emmys, Variety reported.It is based on the novel of the same name by James Clavell, which was itself inspired by real Japanese history. Sawai starred as Toda Mariko, a highborn woman with an important role to play in a brewing civil war among Japan’s ruling council of regents.

Hiroyuki Sanada, who played Lord Yoshii Toranaga in the FX historical epic, also won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Drama Series. It’s Sanada’s first win and first nomination.

It was undoubtedly a special night for ‘Shogun’ team. Emmys 2024 proved that FX’s Shogun was the undisputed frontrunner. Created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, the historical drama was adjudged Outstanding Drama Series.

(With Inputs From ANI)