Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: ‘Widow’s Bay’ Dominates, ‘The Pitt’ Wins Big — Who Took Home What?

Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Television’s biggest night delivered major wins, surprises and a few pieces of Emmy history as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards concluded in Los Angeles. Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay emerged as the night’s dominant title, while HBO Max’s The Pitt once again took home the top drama prize. Matthew Rhys had an especially memorable evening, winning lead actor trophies in both comedy and limited-series categories.
From Jean Smart and Rhea Seehorn to Sally Field and Noah Wyle, here is the full list of major Emmy Awards 2026 winners.
Outstanding Drama Series
Winner: The Pitt
Other nominees included The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, Pluribus, Slow Horses and Your Friends & Neighbours.
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Winner: Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus
She beat Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Zendaya.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Winner: Noah Wyle — The Pitt
Other nominees included Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Rufus Sewell.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Winner: Allison Janney — The Diplomat
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Winner: Tom Pelphrey — Task
Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series
Winner: Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses
Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series
Winner: Vince Gilligan — Pluribus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Widow’s Bay
The series beat Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking.
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks
The victory continued Smart’s extraordinary Emmy run with Hacks.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Winner: Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay
Rhys beat Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Steve Carell, Jason Segel and Martin Short.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Winner: Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Winner: Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series
Winner: Hiro Murai — Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series
Winner: Katie Dippold — Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Winner: DTF St. Louis
The show beat All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.
Outstanding Television Movie
Winner: Remarkably Bright Creatures
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Winner: Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures
Field won ahead of Claire Danes, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Pidgeon and Sarah Snook.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Winner: Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me
The win made Rhys one of the night’s biggest history-makers after he also claimed Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay.
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Winner: Linda Cardellini — DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Winner: David Harbour — DTF St. Louis
Outstanding Variety Series
Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
Winner: The Traitors
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Winner: Rob Reiner — The Bear
The award was presented posthumously.
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Winner: Betty Gilpin — Widow’s Bay
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series
Winner: Ernest Harden Jr. — The Pitt
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program
Winner: Alan Cumming — The Traitors
Outstanding Variety Special — Live
Winner: The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny
The victory also gave Bad Bunny his first Emmy.
Outstanding Variety Special — Pre-Recorded
Winner: The Muppet Show
Which Show Won The Most Emmys In 2026?
The answer was Widow’s Bay.
The Apple TV horror-comedy finished its Emmy campaign with 14 victories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting wins for Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root.
The Pitt, meanwhile, won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year, with Noah Wyle also repeating as Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Matthew Rhys Makes Emmy History
Matthew Rhys had arguably the most remarkable individual night.
He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me.
According to the Los Angeles Times, the double victory made him the first actor to win two lead-acting Emmys in the same season.
Meanwhile, Jean Smart continued her remarkable run with another Lead Actress in a Comedy win for Hacks, while Sally Field took home the Limited Series/TV Movie Lead Actress trophy for Remarkably Bright Creatures.
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Sunny Singh is a Journalist and Content Writer with a strong affinity for Bollywood and Hollywood insiders, music and more. Somewhat of a writer and poet himself, he thrives on giving life to words and deliver all you need to know about the entertainment sector.