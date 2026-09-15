Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: ‘Widow’s Bay’ Dominates, ‘The Pitt’ Wins Big — Who Took Home What?

Emmy Awards 2026 Full Winners List: Television’s biggest night delivered major wins, surprises and a few pieces of Emmy history as the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards concluded in Los Angeles. Apple TV’s Widow’s Bay emerged as the night’s dominant title, while HBO Max’s The Pitt once again took home the top drama prize. Matthew Rhys had an especially memorable evening, winning lead actor trophies in both comedy and limited-series categories.

From Jean Smart and Rhea Seehorn to Sally Field and Noah Wyle, here is the full list of major Emmy Awards 2026 winners.

Outstanding Drama Series

Winner: The Pitt

Other nominees included The Diplomat, The Gilded Age, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Paradise, Pluribus, Slow Horses and Your Friends & Neighbours.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Winner: Rhea Seehorn — Pluribus

She beat Carrie Coon, Chase Infiniti, Keri Russell and Zendaya.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Winner: Noah Wyle — The Pitt

Other nominees included Sterling K. Brown, Gary Oldman, Mark Ruffalo and Rufus Sewell.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Winner: Allison Janney — The Diplomat

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Winner: Tom Pelphrey — Task

Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series

Winner: Saul Metzstein — Slow Horses

Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series

Winner: Vince Gilligan — Pluribus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Winner: Widow’s Bay

The series beat Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Hacks, Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building and Shrinking.

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Winner: Jean Smart — Hacks

The victory continued Smart’s extraordinary Emmy run with Hacks.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Matthew Rhys — Widow’s Bay

Rhys beat Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Steve Carell, Jason Segel and Martin Short.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Winner: Kate O’Flynn — Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Stephen Root — Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Directing For A Comedy Series

Winner: Hiro Murai — Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Writing For A Comedy Series

Winner: Katie Dippold — Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series

Winner: DTF St. Louis

The show beat All Her Fault, The Beast in Me, Beef and Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette.

Outstanding Television Movie

Winner: Remarkably Bright Creatures

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: Sally Field — Remarkably Bright Creatures

Field won ahead of Claire Danes, Carey Mulligan, Sarah Pidgeon and Sarah Snook.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: Matthew Rhys — The Beast in Me

The win made Rhys one of the night’s biggest history-makers after he also claimed Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay.

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: Linda Cardellini — DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie

Winner: David Harbour — DTF St. Louis

Outstanding Variety Series

Winner: The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Winner: The Traitors

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Winner: Rob Reiner — The Bear

The award was presented posthumously.

Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Winner: Betty Gilpin — Widow’s Bay

Outstanding Guest Actor In A Drama Series

Winner: Ernest Harden Jr. — The Pitt

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality Competition Program

Winner: Alan Cumming — The Traitors

Outstanding Variety Special — Live

Winner: The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

The victory also gave Bad Bunny his first Emmy.

Outstanding Variety Special — Pre-Recorded

Winner: The Muppet Show

Which Show Won The Most Emmys In 2026?

The answer was Widow’s Bay.

The Apple TV horror-comedy finished its Emmy campaign with 14 victories, including Outstanding Comedy Series and acting wins for Matthew Rhys, Kate O’Flynn and Stephen Root.

The Pitt, meanwhile, won Outstanding Drama Series for the second consecutive year, with Noah Wyle also repeating as Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Matthew Rhys Makes Emmy History

Matthew Rhys had arguably the most remarkable individual night.

He won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Widow’s Bay and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The Beast in Me.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the double victory made him the first actor to win two lead-acting Emmys in the same season.

Meanwhile, Jean Smart continued her remarkable run with another Lead Actress in a Comedy win for Hacks, while Sally Field took home the Limited Series/TV Movie Lead Actress trophy for Remarkably Bright Creatures.

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