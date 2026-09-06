Emmy Awards 2026 Winners: Bad Bunny, The Traitors And Stephen Colbert Lead Night 1 — Check Full List

The 78th Emmy Awards commenced in Los Angeles with the opening night of the Creative Arts Emmys, and Bad Bunny, The Traitors and The Late Show With Stephen Colbert proved to be the night’s most prominent winners. The award ceremony, which took place at the Peacock Theater at L.A. LIVE on September 5, celebrated accomplishments within reality, variety, non-fiction, documentary and technical genres.

Headlining the event was the “The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny,” which received seven Emmys. The Peacock’s The Traitors garnered six Emmys, while The Late Show With Stephen Colbert received five Emmys in its last season. The Muppet Show earned four Emmys, while Love on the Spectrum bagged three. On top of that, Mariska Hargitay’s documentary entitled “My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay” scored two awards.

Bad Bunny Leads Emmy Awards 2026 Night 1 With Seven Wins

Bad Bunny’s halftime show at the Super Bowl LX was the most award-winning performer of the night. His special won seven awards, including Best Variety Special (Live), best music direction, best choreography, sound mixing, lighting design, technical direction, and camerawork, and directorial achievement for a variety special. The special was directed by Hamish Hamilton, but Bad Bunny was credited as producer and performer.

The Traitors Wins Six Emmys

“The Traitors” won another award-filled ceremony after collecting six awards. One of its most notable award categories is Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program, where Alan Cumming won his award for the third straight year. The show has also bagged an award each for directing, production design, cinematography, picture editing, and costumes.

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show Takes Five Awards

Stephen Colbert’s Late Show won five Emmys at the Night 1 Awards, providing this program with great recognition as it was airing its last season. The Emmy nominations for this show included: Writing for a Variety Series, Direction for a Variety Series, Picture Editing, Lighting Design & Technical Direction, and Camerawork. Stephen Colbert, one of the individual winners of the night, won two Emmys as Executive Producer and Writer.

Mariska Hargitay Wins Two Emmys Ahead Of Main Ceremony

Mariska Hargitay won two awards for My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay. The HBO Max documentary won Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special, while Hargitay also took home the award for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program. The wins come just days before Hargitay hosts the main Emmy ceremony on September 14.

Emmy Awards 2026 Night 1 Winners List

Here are the major winners announced during Night 1 of the 78th Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Variety Special (Live):

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded):

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program:

Alan Cumming — The Traitors

Outstanding Game Show:

Jeopardy!

Outstanding Host for a Game Show:

Jimmy Kimmel — Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Outstanding Structured Reality Program:

Antiques Roadshow

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program:

Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series:

Mr. Scorsese

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special:

My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special:

Tucci in Italy

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series:

Inside The Pitt

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series:

Colbert Before Air

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series:

Desi Lydic — The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Outstanding Narrator:

Octavia Spencer — Lost Women of Alaska

Exceptional Merit in Documentary Filmmaking:

The Librarians

Outstanding Commercial:

“I’m Not Remarkable” — Apple

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program:

Ben Archard — The Traitors

Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program:

Mariska Hargitay — My Mom Jayne: A Film by Mariska Hargitay

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series:

Yvonne De Mare — The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special:

Hamish Hamilton — The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series:

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special:

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program:

The Daily Show Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Pulse: Give The Man A Prize

Outstanding Music Direction:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program:

The Traitors

Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program:

Ocean With David Attenborough

Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program:

Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program:

The Traitors

Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program:

Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming:

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment):

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program:

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program:

Welcome To Wrexham

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program:

Billy Joel: And So It Goes

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program:

Ocean With David Attenborough

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety or Reality Series:

The Traitors

Outstanding Production Design for a Variety Special:

The Muppet Show

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Special:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series:

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series:

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Special:

The Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Starring Bad Bunny

Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program:

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program:

Saturday Night Live — Bad Bunny episode

Who Won The Most Emmys On Night 1?

The biggest winners were:

Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Halftime Show — 7

The Traitors — 6

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert — 5

The Muppet Show — 4

Love on the Spectrum — 3

My Mom Jayne — 2

Ocean With David Attenborough — 2

When Are The Main Emmy Awards 2026?

The Emmy celebrations are being held across three nights — September 5, September 6 and September 14. Night 2 of the Creative Arts Emmys takes place on September 6, while the main 78th Emmy Awards ceremony will be held on September 14, 2026. Mariska Hargitay will host the main ceremony, which will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock.

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