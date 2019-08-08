Eminent filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra is set to screen a documentary on the journey of Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi’s and his team’s efforts to rescue and save children caught up in the web of Human Trafficking. The documentary is called ‘The price of free’ which also nominated for the prestigious Emmy Award.

The 87 minutes long documentary shows the story of Kailash Satyarthi that how he left electrical engineering and took the initiative of Bachpan Bachao Andolan (Save the Childhood Movement) to save the childhood of the children from slavery. Kailash Satyarthi shares his experience that how his life changed and drove him to a major purpose. He said The Price of Free reminds us of how child slavery still exists in our society even at the time when we boast of having conquered Mars.

As per Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, filmmaker’s make heroes and real-life inspirations through their films and for him, this is that one film. People around the world are aware of Kailash Satyarthi being a leading light for all those who take initiative for social changes in today’s world.

Rakeysh Mehra said that he is so honored that Kailash Satyarthi accepted his request of the screening and he is very glad that the screening is happening in the presence of his entire family.

Through the film, Satyarthi aims to inspire the youth to stand up for the rights of the underprivileged children, to recognize the rotten age-old practice and hopeless web of human trafficking that sadly and surprisingly still exists in a world which is aiming to conquer the universe technologically. He hopes the film to be a vehicle of change and something which aims to put his voice across and reaches far and wide.

The screening of the documentary will be held in Mumbai on August 11, 2019, at the director’s home place. This pays tribute to the victory of Kailash Satyarthi as the Nobel Peace Laureate. The film also premiered at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival and won the Sundance Grand Jury Prize. As well as it was published on YouTube the same year and has crossed over seven million views.

