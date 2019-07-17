Emmy nominations 2019: Games of Thrones bag the maximum number of nominations at 32 followed by Chernobyl at 19, This Is Us, Ozark, and many more. Let's take a look at the Emmy nominations 2019 under each category.

Emmy nominations 2019: Game of Thrones gets record-breaking 32 nominations followed by Chernobyl, Black Mirror, This is Us, and more

Emmy nominations 2019: It was a big year for the television industry, from Season 8 of Games Of Thrones to the third season of Stranger Things to Chernobyl, it was one memorable year we bet! Among many shows which have got the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences attention is Games of Thrones with a maximum number of nominations- 32! followed by Chernobyl at 19, Ozark, This Is Us and more.

Emmy Awards show is one of the biggest events which every fan looks forward to. Apart from stars making fashion statements, we also get to root for our favorite shows. Earlier today, The Good Place’s D Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong had the honor of announcing name of 2019 class- Emmy Nominations, among which many first time contenders like The Act’s Joey King, This Is Us Mandy Moore, Veep’s Julia Louis Drefus and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan have been nominated too.

Game of Thrones, season 8 bagged the first position with a maximum number of nominations. In comparison to last year, HBO lead by dominating last year champions Netflix. If GOT manages to defend its title in best drama series title, it claims to be the fourth trophy and will join the quartet of most honored dramas- Hill Street Blues, LA Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air on September 22 and the host is yet to be announced. Check out the full list of nominations under categories here:

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul Bodyguard Game of Thrones Killing Eve Ozark Pose Succession This Is Us

Best Comedy Series

Barry Fleabag The Good Place The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Russian Doll Schitt’s Creek Veep

Best Limited Series

Chernobyl Escape at Dannemora Fosse/Verdon Sharp Objects When They See Us

Best Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch Brexit: The Uncivil War Deadwood: The Movie King Lear My Dinner With Herve

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozark) Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Billy Porter (Pose) Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder) Laura Linney (Ozark) Mandy Moore (This Is Us) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish) Don Cheadle (Black Monday) Ted Danson (The Good Place) Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method) Bill Hader (Barry) Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me) Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep) Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek) Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Lead Actor in Limited Series/ Television Movie

Mahershala Ali (True Detective) Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora) Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal) Jared Harris (Chernobyl) Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us) Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Lead Actress in Limited Series/ Television Movie

Amy Adams (Sharp Objects) Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora) Joey King (The Act) Niecy Nash (When They See Us) Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon) Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones) Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul) Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones) Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) Michael Kelly (House of Cards) Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones) Julia Garner (Ozark) Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve) Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones) Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method) Anthony Carrigan (Barry) Tony Hale (Veep) Stephen Root (Barry) Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Henry Winkler (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Anna Chlumsky (Veep) Olivia Colman (Fleabag) Sian Clifford (Fleabag) Betty Gilpin (GLOW) Sarah Goldberg (Barry) Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App