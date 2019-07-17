Emmy nominations 2019: It was a big year for the television industry, from Season 8 of Games Of Thrones to the third season of Stranger Things to Chernobyl, it was one memorable year we bet! Among many shows which have got the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences attention is Games of Thrones with a maximum number of nominations- 32! followed by Chernobyl at 19, Ozark, This Is Us and more.
Emmy Awards show is one of the biggest events which every fan looks forward to. Apart from stars making fashion statements, we also get to root for our favorite shows. Earlier today, The Good Place’s D Arcy Carden and The Masked Singer’s Ken Jeong had the honor of announcing name of 2019 class- Emmy Nominations, among which many first time contenders like The Act’s Joey King, This Is Us Mandy Moore, Veep’s Julia Louis Drefus and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan have been nominated too.
Game of Thrones, season 8 bagged the first position with a maximum number of nominations. In comparison to last year, HBO lead by dominating last year champions Netflix. If GOT manages to defend its title in best drama series title, it claims to be the fourth trophy and will join the quartet of most honored dramas- Hill Street Blues, LA Law, The West Wing and Mad Men.
The 71st Emmy Awards will air on September 22 and the host is yet to be announced. Check out the full list of nominations under categories here:
Best Drama Series
- Better Call Saul
- Bodyguard
- Game of Thrones
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Pose
- Succession
- This Is Us
Best Comedy Series
- Barry
- Fleabag
- The Good Place
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
- Veep
Best Limited Series
- Chernobyl
- Escape at Dannemora
- Fosse/Verdon
- Sharp Objects
- When They See Us
Best Television Movie
- Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
- Brexit: The Uncivil War
- Deadwood: The Movie
- King Lear
- My Dinner With Herve
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
- Jason Bateman (Ozark)
- Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)
- Kit Harington (Game of Thrones)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Billy Porter (Pose)
- Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
- Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones)
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Viola Davis (How to Get Away With Murder)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Mandy Moore (This Is Us)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Robin Wright (House of Cards)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
- Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
- Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
- Ted Danson (The Good Place)
- Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Eugene Levy (Schitt’s Creek)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
- Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)
- Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll)
- Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)
Lead Actor in Limited Series/ Television Movie
- Mahershala Ali (True Detective)
- Benicio Del Toro (Escape at Dannemora)
- Hugh Grant (A Very English Scandal)
- Jared Harris (Chernobyl)
- Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)
- Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)
Lead Actress in Limited Series/ Television Movie
- Amy Adams (Sharp Objects)
- Patricia Arquette (Escape at Dannemora)
- Joey King (The Act)
- Niecy Nash (When They See Us)
- Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)
- Aunjanue Ellis (When They See Us)
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
- Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones)
- Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
- Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Game of Thrones)
- Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)
- Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul)
- Michael Kelly (House of Cards)
- Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
- Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones)
- Julia Garner (Ozark)
- Lena Headey (Game of Thrones)
- Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve)
- Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones)
- Maisie Williams (Game of Thrones)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
- Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Tony Hale (Veep)
- Stephen Root (Barry)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Anna Chlumsky (Veep)
- Olivia Colman (Fleabag)
- Sian Clifford (Fleabag)
- Betty Gilpin (GLOW)
- Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
- Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)