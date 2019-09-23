Emmys 2019 best and worst dressed: Bringing shimmery, sequinned, glittery pantsuit back in fashion, check out top ten best and worst dressed celebrities of the Emmys 2019.

A night worth remembering! From Game Of Thrones bagging maximum nominations to winning 12 awards to a night full of glamour and fashionistas, Emmys 2019 was an event full of glitter and shimmer. Showing their A-Game last night, celebrities, models, singers, other Hollywood stars showed off their bold fashion avatars among which some bagged our yay and well some nay.

Check out photos and videos from Emmys 2019 here:

Emilia Clarke

The mother of Dragons should have bagged an Emmy, but irrespective Emilia did make quite an impression in her plunging neckline navy Valentino gown. Pairing it with emerald drop earrings, Emilian surely is one of the best-dressed celebrities of the Emmy 2019.

Jodie Comer

Dressed in white Tom Ford gown, Jodie Comer has paired up her attire with black heels and simple earrings. Check out her attire here:

Maisie Williams

Popularly known as Arya Stark, Maisie Williams looks beautiful in a custom made JW Anderson creations and boyfriend Reuben Selby collaboration!

Zendya

Winning hearts and the best-dressed trophy, Zendya looks like a superstar in green custom made corset gown with a high thigh slit and velvet green heels.

Mandy Moore

Stepping out and ruling the red carpet Mandy Moore is one star who made a bold choice of appearance in a two-colored gown- pink and red.

Emmys 2019: Worst dressed stars

Sophie Turner

This time, Sophie Turner chose a color which, I guess didn’t accentuate her features, dressed in a very light pinkish- skin color, Sophie Turner sadly couldn’t win best-dressed stars.

Kendall Jenner

Unfortunately, one of the worst dressed celebrities of Emmy 2019, Kendal Jenner opted for a latest turtleneck floral gown by Richard Quinn. Keeping her makeup and accessories to a minimum, Kendall Jenner sadly wasn’t one of the top stars of the night.

Billy Porter

Talking about extremes, Billy Porter rocked a dramatic look for Emmys 2019 but seems too much. Dressed in a big hat, black sandals, black and white pantsuit and a tie- type of fashion around his neck, billy porter could have done better.

Gwendoline Christie

Popularly known by her fictional name Brienne of Tarth, sadly, Gwendoline Christie fails to impress us at the red carpet. dressed as the queen, Gwendoline Christie is one badass woman from the GOT, but looking at how the stars have aced the red carpet, her stands bold but not one of the topmost.

