Emmys 2019: Date, time, host, nominations, everything you need to know about 71st Emmy Awards

Emmys 2019: The most awaited event is here, the 71st Emmy Awards is being held this weekend and fans can’t keep calm as their favourite shows and stars have been nominated in the annual television awards. The event will be held today on September 22 in the US and in India, the show begins at 5:30 am on September 23, 2019. The audience can watch the ceremony live on FOX in the US and in India the show will be streamed on Star. This time Emmy will be hosted by different presenters.

Popular show Games of Thrones has appeared in 32 Emmy nominations making history. The HBO series has been nominated for Best Drama, Best Actor in the Lead, Best Actress in the Lead, and more. It is expected that GOT will bag many awards as the last season was out this summer. Apart from that, Big Bang Theory has also come to an end after 13 long seasons. The entire cast and crew of the shows will be in tears this time.

Many Games of Thrones stars including Mendham’s Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Maisie Williams, Emilia Clarke, Lena Headey, Kit Harington, Alfie Allen, Gwendoline Christie, Sophie Turner, and Carice van Houten will be seen on stage presenting awards. Apart from them, The Veet cast Louis-Dreyfus, Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Kevin Dunn, Clea Duvall, Timothy Simons, Gary Cole, Sam Richardson, Reid Scott, Sarah Sutherland, and Matt Walsh will also be seen on stage presenting the golden trophy.

Among all the TV shows, GOT has made the first entry to get maximum nominations this year breaking all records and setting high standards for other shows. Other shows like Chernobyl and Saturday Night Live have also got many nominations. Indian shows including Sacred Games, Lust Stories, The Remix have also been nominated in various categories. Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has also made her entry in the Emmy nominations for best performer.

