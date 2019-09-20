International Emmy Awards 2019: Sacred Games, Lust Stories, The Remix and Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has been nominated for Emmy Awards 2019. To congratulate the makers and actors of the shows many Bollywood celebs took social media and expressed their views. Have a look.

International Emmy Awards 2019: The nominations for much-anticipated International Emmy Awards were announced on Thursday. Emmy has announced 44 nominees across 11 categories and 21 different countries. The Primetime Emmy Awards will premiere on Sunday in Los Angeles and the main award ceremony will be held on November 25 in New York. This time the list of nominations include Netflix India’s web series Sacred Games season 2 and Lust Stories and Amazon Prime Videos’s The Remix. Bollywood actor Radhika Apte has also been nominated for best performances.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, Sacred Games season 2 has been nominated for Best Drama Series. The web show stars Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Pankaj Tripathi among others. The popular show is completing with other nominees of a show like Contra Todos – Season 3, Bad Banks and McMafia.

Another Netflix mini-series titled Lust Stories by Kashyap, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar and Dibakar Banerjee has been nominated for the Best TV Movie/Mini-Series. Other nominees are Safe Harbour, Se Eu Fechar Os Olhos Agora and Trezor. Andhadhun actor Radhika Apte has also been nominated for Best Performance for Lust Series and is competing with Jenna Coleman (BBC’s The Cry), Marjorie Estiano (Brazil’s Sob Pressão Season 2) and Marina Gera in (Hungary’s Orok Tel).

Nominations for the 47th International Emmy Awards are out!

Amazon Prime Video’s music reality show titled The Remix has been nominated for Best Non-Scripted Entertainment award. The show is competing with La Voz – Season 2, Taboe, and The Real Full Monty: Ladies Night. Apart from Indian shows, Game of Thrones and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel have appeared in many nominations for best drama and best comedy series. Last year, Richa Chadda’s Inside Edge was nominated.

Soon after the nominations were announced many Bollywood celebs including Rajkumar Rao, Kara Johar, Bhumi Padnekar, Kiara Advani and Nawazuddin Siddiqui took to social media and gave best wishes to all the nominees.

